This $27 Backseat Car Cover Prevents Your Dog From Shedding All Over It During Road Trips

First things first, the nylon hammock was as big as promised, covering not just the cushions, but some of the floor, too, which was especially useful since Ellie liked to spread out on longer trips. (This was before we bought her a much-needed seatbelt, but that's another story.) It even came with side flaps, meant to prevent scratches when a dog is getting in and out of the car. It was also super easy to install, hooking tightly over the front and back headrests with quick-release clips to form that hammock shape and prevent slippage.