Osaka Airport Now Has a First of Its Kind Dog Toilet Complete With a 'pee Pole' That Flushes

Image zoom Getty Images

Traveling with a dog can be difficult. On top of having to pay extra for your airfare, managing your beloved pet’s stress levels and making sure they meet all of your airline’s requirements, there’s always the question about where to actually “relieve” your dog when they have to go.

Osaka International Airport (ITAMI) in Japan is making that problem much easier to solve.

According to a statement released by Kansai Airports, a brand new, first-of-its-kind doggie toilet area will be available to travelers with furry companions.

The new facility, located in ITAMI’s pick-up and drop-off area, has a dedicated space for pets to get some relief either before boarding or after a flight. The space is “expected to reduce the stress of pets and improve the convenience and comfort for pet owners,” it said in the statement.

Kansai Airport Co., Ltd. Installed the first dog-only toilet in Japan at Osaka International Airport https://t.co/HVjPpEp8H5 pic.twitter.com/wcTZ6Ya9pa — re-how.net (@rehownet2) February 10, 2020

“We envisioned these dog-toilets would be used before service dogs get on the flight with their owners," Kei Ogata, a spokesperson from Kansai airport, told CNN Travel.

Your pet will be able to sniff around the outdoor space, drink a little water, and use the relief area’s “pee pole,” which also washes and flushes waste. There’s also a small shower to make any extra clean-up a breeze and a bench for two-legged friends to sit while their pup does its, er, “business.”

This area is mostly geared toward travelers who have their pets in tow, rather than service or emotional support animals. Service dogs are able to use a space that is near the new “dog toilet” as well as dedicated spots inside the terminal.

The doggy toilet will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., every day, beginning on Feb. 13. Despite it being outside, there is a roof over the space just in case bad weather happens.