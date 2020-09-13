The 7 Best Dog-friendly Campsites in the U.S.

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Camping is more fun when you can bring Fido along, so book one of these dog-friendly campgrounds for your next adventure in the woods.

We get it. You want to get out of your pajamas, out of your house, and out of town — and you want to do it all safely. Camping is an easy go-to option — it provides a change of scenery, a refreshed perspective, and, for many of us, a little nostalgia. But even though bringing your pup may seem like a no-brainer, it’s a bit more complicated than you might think.

Many campgrounds sit within protected areas or near wildlife preserves, while others just don’t want to deal with the added hassle of throwing multiple dogs in a relatively close space and hoping everyone gets along. The result is that some campgrounds — and surrounding trails — have a no-dog policy. And while you could leave Fido at home, is camping ever as fun if your stick-loving, four-legged pal can’t come along?

To keep you from spending hours searching for pet-friendly campsites, we’ve pulled together a list of the best dog-friendly campgrounds across the U.S. with a little help from Campspot, a campground booking platform that has a handy “pet-friendly” filter.

1. Four Paws Kingdom Campground in Rutherfordton, North Carolina

If you’re kid-free and want to pamper your pooch, head to Four Paws Kingdom Campground, the first and only campground dedicated solely to dogs and their owners (who must be 18 or older). The campground has RV sites, cabins, and yurts, but the real draw is the pet-focused amenities. Your pup can enjoy a spa day in the puppy salon, meet new friends in spacious off-leash dog parks, or hop in the campground’s private pond (don’t forget to pack along a few floating toys).

2. Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Luray, Virginia

If you’ve got dogs and kids to consider, it doesn’t get much better than Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Luray, Virginia. Located near the Blue Ridge Mountains, this pet-friendly campground offers the perfect mix of nature and Disneyland-esque features, including a water park, mini golf, and an outdoor movie theater. Once the kids get their fill of on-site activities, challenge them to complete part of the Appalachian Trail via the pet-friendly Tanners Ridge Road. The reward: Cones at Stephan's Sugar Shack for the kids and a couple of deceptively delicious hip and joint recovery treats for Fido from Finn, a pet supplement and nutrition company that loves your dog almost as much as you do.

3. Riverside Campground & Cabins in Big Sur, California

You can pull up your RV, pop up a tent, or book a dog-friendly cabin during your stay at Riverside Campground & Cabins, a magical campground nestled under giant redwoods alongside the Big Sur River. With dog-friendly beaches and hiking just 10 minutes away, there’s plenty to do and see in the area. Just don’t miss a trip to the pup-approved Pfeiffer Beach where you can watch for whales and dolphins.

4. Canyonlands RV Resort & Campground in Moab, Utah

With massive rock arches bridging red rock cliffs and towering rock pinnacles, it doesn’t get more scenic than Moab, Utah, the basecamp for visitors looking to explore Canyonlands and Arches national parks. The central (and, more importantly, dog-friendly) Canyonlands RV Resort & Campground has tent sites, RV hookups, and quaint cabins alongside amenities like laundry, showers, a pool, and an on-site general store and gas station. A word of warning: Moab is hot and dry, so make sure you always have a dog bowl on hand. We love this lightweight, collapsible, and desert-themed option from Ruffwear.

5. Sagadahoc Bay Campground in Georgetown, Maine

This campground was established by dog-lovers, for dog-lovers, so they get that your camping trip is just as much about providing your pooch with an escape as it is about giving yourself a break from the daily grind. Located on the southern tip of Georgetown Island, the Sagadahoc Bay Campground has plenty of cozy tent sites where you can kick back and enjoy ocean views. If tent camping isn’t your style — or your pup’s — the campground also has RV sites and cabin rentals.

6. Hill Country Cottage and RV Resort in New Braunfels, Texas

This spacious property sits on 32 acres in Texas’ beautiful Hill Country. There’s plenty to keep humans entertained — pools, a game room, a playground — and the Hill Country Cottage and RV Resort has lots of pet-friendly RV and vacation rentals as well as a dog park. When you and your pup tire of the resort life, San Antonio is less than 30 minutes away and Austin is about an hour. Just make sure to pack a backseat cover for your car, so your dog doesn’t bring their muddy tracks along for the ride.

7. River Run RV Resort in Granby, Colorado