Emotional support animal site CertaPet did all the searching so you don't have to.

These U.S. Cities Have the Most Pet-friendly Airbnbs This Holiday Season

It's not a proper holiday unless the whole family is included — and that includes pets, too.

In the spirit of having everyone together for the holidays, telehealth platform CertaPet searched through "pet-friendly" Airbnb listings from around the country to determine where in America pets are most welcomed.

Using the home rental site's "pets allowed" filter, CertaPet tallied the number of pet-friendly Airbnb listings in 100 destination cities around the country, specifying the holiday travel period between Christmas and New Year's Day.

The top pet-friendly destination was Cape Cod, Mass., with a total of 287 listings. Rounding out the top five list were cities in the Southeast, including Miami Beach, Asheville, Nashville, and Charleston.

For added research, CertaPet also took population into account and analyzed the number of listings per 100,000 people. With population factored in, the number one most pet-friendly destination in America turned out to be Cannon Beach, Ore. (located about an hour and a half's drive west of Portland). Cannon Beach had a total of 88 pet-friendly listings on Airbnb — which is quite a bit for a population size less than 1,500 people.

For those traveling with pets and looking for an affordable holiday destination, CertaPet also found an answer in the data. The least expensive city with the highest number of pet-friendly Airbnbs was Cheyenne, Wyo., where guests can expect to pay an average of $119 per night for an Airbnb. Other top-ranking cities on the "cheap but friendly" listing were Oklahoma City, Omaha, and Sioux Falls.

Meanwhile, travelers looking for luxury, with their animals in tow, can head to Aspen, the most expensive city listed with an average nightly rate of $1,231 per night for a pet-friendly Airbnb. Other expensive destinations included Montauk and Shelter Island in New York, Key West, Fla., and Lake Tahoe.