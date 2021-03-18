My Dog Has Separation Anxiety, and This Chewable Is the Only Thing That Calms Him

Getting a puppy is no easy feat. As all dog owners know, separation anxiety is very real when it comes to a new dog, and it causes major dog-parent guilt. However, we still have to live our lives and get things done without our little ones around. Rather than feeling bad about leaving them behind, there are great alternatives to making the process go by smoother, like the Zesty Paws Advanced Calming Dog Chewables on Amazon.
My dog is about six months old, and I adopted him two months ago, so the separation anxiety was intense off the bat. If I had to run down to my mailroom or take a quick trip to the grocery store, I felt the need to get back to him immediately. I knew it was time to look for some alternatives so that he eventually felt comfortable staying home by himself for a bit, and that's when I found the chewables. With over 9,000 ratings and a four-out-of-five star average review, I couldn't add them to my cart fast enough.
To buy: amazon.com, $30
The treats are available in three different flavors including peanut butter, turkey, and turkey with melatonin for the advanced formula, which is the one I have. I opted for the advanced formula because it features a combination of suntheanine and melatonin for the ultimate relaxation and stress relief. Suntheanine is a form of L-theanine that helps promote relaxation without any drowsiness. Other ingredients include organic ginger root, organic passionflower, L-tryptophan (which our bodies change to serotonin), and valerian root.
While they're great for separation anxiety, the Zesty Paws chewables are also great for excessive hyperactive or aggressive behavior. They also help keep dogs calm in situations like thunderstorms, car rides, or fireworks, which are all easy triggers. In turn, all of the behavior that comes with anxiety and stress such as scratching, whimpering, or chewing are minimized thanks to the chewables.
You can try these calming treats for your dog today on Amazon.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.