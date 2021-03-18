My Dog Has Separation Anxiety, and This Chewable Is the Only Thing That Calms Him

My dog is about six months old, and I adopted him two months ago, so the separation anxiety was intense off the bat. If I had to run down to my mailroom or take a quick trip to the grocery store, I felt the need to get back to him immediately. I knew it was time to look for some alternatives so that he eventually felt comfortable staying home by himself for a bit, and that's when I found the chewables. With over 9,000 ratings and a four-out-of-five star average review, I couldn't add them to my cart fast enough.