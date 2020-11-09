11 Perfect Weekend Getaways in the U.S. and Around the World, According to Travel Advisors

Sometimes you just need a break — even a short one. The A-List, Travel + Leisure’s group of the world’s top travel advisors, have plenty of suggestions for unexpected destinations to explore for a weekend.

From hitting the slopes at Deer Valley to an urban escape in Thessaloniki, Greece, 11 A-List members share under-the-radar weekend vacations around the world you should plan once we are able to freely travel again.

Asheville, North Carolina

"Rent a log cabin near the blue ridge parkway only 20 minutes from downtown. Drink incredible craft brews at Iconic breweries — Fat Tire and Sierra Nevada — listen to local music, shop in the river arts district repurposed from old factories, and dine in some of North Carolina's best restaurants. Don't miss Hole Doughnuts — it will make you forget the words Krispy Kreme." — Jim Augerinos, Perfect Honeymoons

Solvang, California

"A drive from Paso Robles to the charming town of Solvang which transports you to Europe with a nod to Danish heritage present throughout the architecture and wineries. Your drive can entail a stop at Sycamore Hotel Spring on the way to Avila Beach. Dip your toes in the water at Avila Beach or walk the pier, after a wonderful lunch at this charming sea side town. Finish the weekend off with a visit to Hearst Castle for a great getaway!" — Christina Turrini, Frosch

Savannah, Georgia

"Savannah, the oldest city in the stage of Georgia, is a charming coastal escape complete with Antebellum architecture, trendy boutiques, and endless ghost stories. Perfect for a weekend getaway, visitors will be enchanted by the cobblestone streets and Spanish moss-covered trees. Make sure to bring your appetite — Savannah's delicious Southern cuisine will not disappoint." — Kristen Pike, KK Travels Worldwide

Dublin, Ireland

"Dublin is a fantastic place to spend a few days, with a short flight from Boston or New York and the recent exchange rate is very attractive relative to years past." — Ellen LeCompte, Travel Xperts

Urla, Turkey

"The resort town is not too far from Izmir and Cesme. It is one of the most delightful towns and has great vineyards and olive trees — just like Napa and Sonoma. It's a great place relax, unwind and recharge your batteries." — Engin Kadaster, Turkey At It's Best

Songyang, China

"This is a new tea plantation area reachable by high speed rail or by car ride in around three hours from Shanghai. It's little visited. The town is known for its tea plantation, but what I like most is the newest string of architecturally stunning craft shops — a brown sugar craft shop and tofu craft shop. There are workshops where locals actually do their job. They are also artistically stunning spaces set in the middle of farm fields. A very different old town experience from the rest of China. Highly recommend before it becomes too famous." — Mei Zhang, Wild China

Thessaloniki, Greece

"There’s no better option for an urban escape that’s also easy on the pocketbook than Thessaloniki. It remains largely undiscovered by the crowds, and it is thanks to this relative obscurity that it is still very budget-friendly despite being the second largest city in Greece. Lively and exciting, yet disarmingly cool and laid-back, it offers plenty of excellent restaurants and interesting bars to explore, while there’s also plenty of history if you’re looking to scratch that culture itch." — Christos Stergiou, True Trips

Madrid, Spain

"Madrid continues to be a great city destination, perfect for a three-day weekend trip. It’s easy to get there and straightforward to get around, either on foot or by metro. Hire a guide to follow in the footsteps of Ernest Hemingway and Orson Welles or meet artists and artisans at work in their studios. You’ll also explore all the places the guidebooks don’t mention and by the end of the day feel like a real ‘madrileño.'" — Nigel Hack, Madrid and Beyond

Deer Valley, Utah

"Deer Valley has great hiking, skiing, dining, and spas. Some of the best resorts are nearly unattainable during winter months, but more available, and cheaper, in the summer — another great time to visit the area. It's a very easy drive from Salt Lake City, which in turn, is nonstop from many cities." — Louisa Gehring, Gehring Travel

Santa Fe, New Mexico