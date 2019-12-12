Pantone's Color of the Year Is a Traveler's Dream — Here’s Where to See It in Real Life

Image zoom Nikada/Getty Images

Recently, the color experts at Pantone released their color of the year for 2020. And, once again, the company proved it wants everyone to go sit by the ocean and chill out.

In 2019, the company chose “Coral” as the it color we all needed in our lives, and for 2020, Pantone has gifted us all with… “Classic Blue.”

Of the new color, Pantone wrote it instills “calm, confidence, and connection, this enduring blue hue highlights our desire for a dependable and stable foundation on which to build as we cross the threshold into a new era.”

It added, the color choice helps to bring a sense of “peace and tranquility” to humans as we need it most. The color can also aid in concentration and clarity to help re-centers our thoughts.

“We are on the precipice of entering into a new decade and are desirous of a stable and strong foundation to help us go forward. Yet at the same time, many around the world are feeling unsure and as though the ground beneath them is continually in flux,” Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, said in a statement.

Of course, it’s no real surprise to us that this blue is so tranquil. After all, it’s reminiscent of water, which study after study proves has a calming effect on the human mind.

But, rather than just stare at a picture of this blue color, why not go see it in real life? Here are five places around the world where you can see Pantone’s Color of the Year in person.

The Greek Islands

Image zoom Sergio Amiti/Getty Images

You’d be hard-pressed to miss the Classic Blue color anywhere in the Greek Islands. That’s because it’s not only the exact same color of the surrounding Mediterranean waters, but it also adorns most of the rooftops as well. Try booking a vacation to the tiny island of Milos, where you’ll not only be met with the calming color, but you’ll also find few other people, more beaches to yourself, and plenty of open spaces to sit and relax.

Havana, Cuba

Image zoom Nikada/Getty Images

Havana is filled with fantastic colors, including this year’s color of the year, and likely every color of the year before that. In the city find this color adorning classic cars, buildings, paintings, and more. Tavel just outside the city to one of Cuba’s stunning beaches to take in more of the color as Classic Blue waves crash onto your toes.

Coral Bay, Australia

Image zoom Migration Media - Underwater Ima/Getty Images

Australia, Travel + Leisure’s 2020 destination of the year, is also home to Pantone’s color of the year across all of its gorgeous coastlines. However, this color presents most vividly in Coral Bay, along Australia’s Western coast. Take a drive down the scenic roads and get purposefully lost on one of the coastline’s many deserted beaches.

The Blue Hole, Belize

Image zoom Schafer & Hill/Getty Images

Nothing can quite prepare you for seeing the Blue Hole for the first time. As you fly above the waters all you see is crystal blue tons until, out of nowhere, this massive natural structure appears. Mysterious, deep, and utterly beautiful, the Blue Hole looks to be the truest form of Classic Blue. Get there by taking a helicopter ride on your way to Turneffe Island, a private oasis just off the coast. If you’re lucky, they’ll even take you on a diving trip to the Blue Hole.

Lake Tahoe, California

Image zoom Getty Images

You don’t need to head to a beach to see Pantone’s color of the year. In fact, you don’t even need to go in the summer, as Lake Tahoe in California is home to that Classic Blue hue all year long. Lake Tahoe is one of the largest freshwater lakes in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Its blue color reflects the dazzling blue sky above. It’s an ideal spot to spend summer days boating, fishing, and camping, but, is perhaps even more remarkable when viewed surrounded by fresh snow.