Spot the Northern Lights From Bed at the 'Panorama Glass Lodges' in Southern Iceland

The four lodges in Hella, Iceland are made from glass, steel, and wood — each with a private hot tub.

There's no need to get out of bed when the view is this surreal. Located in an isolated corner of southern Iceland's town of Hella, the Panorama Glass Lodge is a group of four lodges with glass ceilings and walls so that the stunning landscape is always in sight.

Couple Sabrina and Andreas Dedler opened the first lodge in 2017, envisioning it as the ultimate romantic escape, complete with a private hot tub. But as time passed, they saw all kinds of visitors looking for an escape where they could totally disconnect and immerse themselves in the surroundings. While it's spectacular year-round, there's also the chance to see the Northern Lights from bed during peak season from September through March.

Glass Lodge cabin in Iceland with stunning views of the landscape Credit: Courtesy of Panorama Glass Lodge

"The most important point was for our guests to have an amazing, comfortable, and unforgettable experience with enough privacy in the spectacular Icelandic scenery," they explain on their site. They Dedlers were inspired by Scandinavian homes, with the custom-made units melding wood details with glass and steel. "We decided to build just a few houses on a huge piece of land instead of many houses on a tiny piece of land to avoid the feeling of staying in a resort," they continued.

While the location is not staffed, there is a team behind the scenes to ensure that every stay goes smoothly. Both pet- and family-friendly, the couple hopes to add a family lodge by the end of this year.

Each of the four lodges — Freya, Alva, Odin, and Thor — have one king-size bed in a 237-square-foot space with a private bathroom and outdoor hot tub, as well as views of the mountains, river, and the Hekla Volcano. Stays start at €499 (about $543), but are currently booked up through April.

An even better way to experience the glass lodges is through Off the Map Travel's newly launched three-night Panorama Glass Lodge Escape tour, which includes a two-night stay at Panorama Glass Lodge, as well as all other essential Icelandic experiences.

The package starts with a jeep tour of the Golden Circle, including visits to Thingvellir National Park, Geysir geothermal area, and Gullfoss Waterfall, before arriving at the glass lodge. The next day includes a visit to an ice cave and the third day comes with the option of adding on a snowmobiling tour of Eyjafjallajökull glacier before a final night in Reykjavik with an opportunity to visit the Blue Lagoon before flying home. Select meals are also included in the tour, with prices starting at £3,199 (about $4,199) per person.

"These lodges are the epitome of escapism," Off the Map Travel founder Jonny Cooper said in a statement. "The area is remote, meaning there is no light pollution so it is the perfect spot for stargazing and appreciating the incredible midnight sun in summer and northern lights in winter." He adds that this is the first time these lodges have been included in an itinerary because of their unique experiential factor.