These Instagrammable 'Picnic Boats' Are the Perfect Way to See Palm Beach

Palm Beach is stunning from any angle, but seeing it from the water is the perfect way to soak in the beauty of this pink paradise.

Beth Beattie Aschenbach and Danielle Norcross, the sisters behind the popular Palm Beach lifestyle blog Palm Beach Lately, have a new way to take in the splendor of PB. In partnership with Danielle's husband Jason, who has years of experience in the boating world as a yacht broker (he's also the one-man show behind Yachts Lately), they recently launched Palm Yachts, a collection of pastel-hued picnic boats perfect for exploring the area by sea.

"We wanted to create something fun and unique to anchor at the sandbar, go island-hopping, or sunset cruise with family and friends," Aschenbach told Travel + Leisure. "We launched these on Palm Beach Lately's Instagram page and were overwhelmed with how well they were received."

"We created a pink-and-white striped scalloped kitchen awning for our first Vrbo project, The Pineapple Pad, which we since have sold, but have continued to use that style in other projects," Norcross added. "For our most recent design project, we collaborated with Jason to restore Boston Whalers with striped Bimini tops. We had custom pink, mint, and blue colors made for the boats and added cushions with piping and other special touches."

Retro pastel boats on the water in Palm Beach Credit: Courtesy of Palm Beach Lately

The custom, fully restored 17-foot center console Boston Whalers have cabana-striped Bimini tops and are available to charter with a licensed captain with pick-up and drop-off locations in Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, and Jupiter, Florida. The boats seat up to six people each and can be chartered for as little as two hours or up to eight for a full day of fun. They also have two Yeti coolers, a phone charging station, accent lighting, a Fusion bluetooth stereo, and more.