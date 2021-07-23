You can get what you need there!

You Could Win a Free Weekend in Philly — but You Can Only Bring a Fanny Pack

Now is your chance to win a quick getaway — as long as you can travel light.

Do you think you can spend two nights in Philadelphia with only the clothes on your back and a fanny pack? If you're one of those non-fussy travelers who are happy with nothing but a toothbrush, you could win a short summer getaway with Visit Philadelphia's "Pack Light. Plan Big" giveaway.

Beginning today through Aug. 25, you can enter to win this two-night weekend getaway that is filled with tons of perks and prizes, valued at over $2,000.

For five consecutive weekends from Aug. 6 through Labor Day, one lucky winner and a guest will be able to enjoy a two-night hotel stay, dinner at a local restaurant, museum hopping, shopping, concerts, sporting events, and more.

"In Philadelphia, there's so much to do, and a trip here doesn't take a lot of planning. It's easy. That's what we're demonstrating by bringing our Pack Light. Plan Big. For Philly. campaign to life with this fun Philly in a fanny pack promotion," said Neil Frauenglass, chief marketing officer of Visit Philadelphia, in a statement. "Summer is one of the best times to experience our region, so we've curated five unforgettable trips, including a two-night Visit Philly Overnight Hotel Package, to make every weekend count and showcase the very best of our iconic history, renowned restaurants, independent shops, and not-to-be-missed events. What's there to pack when everything you need is right here?"

Instead of a suitcase, these winners (and their guests) will be able to carry around one fanny pack provided by Visit Philadelphia that has $500 in gift cards for local Philly shops, a $250 gift card, reservations for a James Beard-affiliated restaurant, passes for the Philly PHLASH Downtown Loop, a $25 Independence Gift Shop gift card, and a stay at the new Element Philadelphia hotel.

Depending on which weekend these winners will be able to go, they will also get some free tickets to various events happening in Philly, including museum tours, zoo visits, VIP passes to the Made in America music festival, tickets to the BlackStar Film Festival, or seats at a Philadelphia Union game. Each weekend will have different events.

And to truly give these guests a good send-off, they will also receive two tickets to see Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at the Academy of Music in February 2022 –– so there's an excellent reason to return to the City of Brotherly Love.

For more information or to enter to win, visit the Visit Philadelphia Summer Getaway website.