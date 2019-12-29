This Luxury Resort Will Help You Build Your Own Snow Cave for the Ultimate Winter Adventure

Image zoom Brasada Ranch

It’s now totally normal for travelers to sleep inside a wine barrel, a giant potato, and even a Vegemite jar. So, it’s only natural that this winter travelers can sleep in a cozy little snow cave, too.

Brasada Ranch, an 1,800-acre property in Oregon, is partnering up with Wanderlust Tours for a series known as Outside Brasada, a customized winter experience tailor-made for adventurous travelers.

During a few cool and cozy weekends, Brasada Ranch and Wanderlust Tours will host Snow Camp weekends, featuring snowshoe excursions, adult beverages around the fire, and the thrill of spending the night in a snow cave.

Each trip will take three nights over Jan. 17-19, Feb. 14-16, and March 20-2. During that time guests will venture out to Deschutes National Forest of the Cascade Mountain Range where they will build their own snow caves to spend the night in.

The three-night itineraries kick off on Fridays when guests gather to prepare for adventure and meet their guide at the Ranch House over homemade s’mores. On Saturday, guests will head out to Mt. Bachelor where they will strap on their snowshoes and overnight packs to head into the old-growth Hemlock forest. There, they will arrive at the camp spot and build their individual snow caves. Before retiring to their caves for the evening, guests will also enjoy a campfire cooked meal and local libations. And, if guests are up for it they can take a night snowshoe tour under the stars.

On Sunday, guests will enjoy a campfire cooked breakfast, take a quick snowshoe tour, and return to Brasada Ranch for the final night of the snowcation.

However, if sleeping in a snow cave isn’t quite up your alley, guests are also welcome to sleep at the resort and take daily snowshoe tours through Mt. Bachelor and Deschutes National Forest. Each snowshoe tour from the resort is customized based on preference and experience. Then, back at the resort, guests can enjoy a warm cabin, a lavish spa treatment at Spa Brasada, a swim in the indoor or outdoor pool, and a delicious dinner at the Ranch House, where they can make even more s’mores by the firepit. If you want in you better book fast as the snow caves won’t last forever.