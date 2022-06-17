And it brings travelers to some of the best secret spots on the island.

This Beach Tour on Oahu's North Shore Was Just Rated the Best Activity in the U.S. — Waterfall Hike Included

Flight prices and gas costs may be sky-high, but American's aren't willing to give up their vacation. In fact, 86% of Americans are planning to travel this summer, according to data shared with Travel + Leisure by Tripadvisor's communications team.

That being said, travelers are being more selective with how they spend their time — prioritizing experiences and activities that give their trip meaning. To cut through the copious number of tours and experiences that aren't worth your time, Tripadvisor reviewed traveler feedback to come up with the best experiences in the world in 2022, and subsequently, the best experiences in the U.S.

One standout in the Tripadvisor roundup is a trip around Oahu, Hawaii, with plenty of activities. The tour was named the No. 3 experience in the world and the No. 1 experience in the U.S. It has garnered 2,912 five-star reviews (out of 2,990 reviews total) at the time of writing and is a true "must-do" according to Tripadvisor travelers.

The eight-hour tour, which is offered by North Shore Beach Bus, is unlike any other bus tour you've likely experienced. For starters, it's small, with just 23 spots. From the comfort of a van or minibus, you and your fellow travelers are introduced to and become well-acquainted with the real Oahu, visiting 80% of the island.

In addition to experiencing the iconic North Shore, you'll travel to the far southeastern tip, the eastern coast, and the lush northeastern part of the island. In addition to covering substantial ground, the trip includes plenty of stops where you can get out, stretch your legs, and experience the wonders of the island. You'll visit sites like the Halona Blowhole, the Banzai Pipeline, Waimea Bay, and the Dole Plantation, and have the opportunity to swim, kayak, paddleboard, shop, or even take on a waterfall hike (activities are optional).

According to North Shore Beach Bus, the trip is 30% sightseeing and 70% activities, and your host on this epic journey is a local guide who proudly shares the secret spots and stories most travelers miss.

In addition to topping the charts for both U.S. and worldwide experiences, this excursion has been the No. 1 tour in Honolulu for four years in a row.