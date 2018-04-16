Planning a bachelorette party can be overwhelming. And when that bach bash is happening in New York City, it can be system overload. There is just so much to do and see in the City That Never Sleeps, including world-famous bars and restaurants, Broadway shows, and top New York City hotels offering wild bachelorette party packages. It's no surprise that in our annual America's Favorite Places survey — where we ask Travel + Leisure readers to dish about their hometowns — New York City landed in the top 10 for destinations worthy of a bachelor or bachelorette party.

Unlike T+L's World's Best Awards, which encourages readers to weigh in on travel experiences across the globe, the America's Favorite Places survey is a way for locals to share what their hometowns do best.

So if you want to plan an unforgettable bachelorette party, take a cute from the locals and head to the Big Apple. And be sure to read our definitive NYC bachelorette party itinerary for the best places places to stay, eat, and drink.

Best Bachelorette Party Hotels in New York City

The Redbury New York

The Redbury is the ideal home base for the bride who loves luxury. Located in Midtown, close to Bryant Park and the Empire State Building, this historic spot exudes glamour with its newly renovated rooms and Vini e Fritti: the hotel's champagne bar. At this Instagramable location, you can toast the bride before a night on the town.

Soho Grand Hotel

Situated in the heart of Soho, this hotel is right by the city's best shopping and nightlife, making it a great location for a New York City bachelorette party. It boasts an Old World vibe and 24-hour room service — an amenity you'll appreciate after a late night out. The hotel is also happy to organize room blocks for guests to ensure they are situated on the same floor.

Hotel Americano

Located in the gorgeous Chelsea neighborhood, Hotel Americano is a comfortable distance from the ceaseless crowds of Times Square, and is ideal for an art-loving bride-to-be. Just steps from the Highline walkway and the best art galleries in the city, Hotel Americano offers a retro vibe with luxe amenities.

Best Dinner Restaurants in New York City for a Bachelorette Party

Brigette

Brigette is a French restaurant with a touch of Brazilian influence nestled in the upscale Two Bridges neighborhood in Manhattan. With excellent service and group accommodations, this is a great choice for big parties. Be sure to start the table with Berber-spiced olives, the charcuterie board, and oysters.

Añejo

With locations in Tribeca and Hell's Kitchen, and an in-house Agave Sommelier, Añejo is a convenient spot for a bridal party craving Mexican (or tequila shots). After all, the restaurant stocks an impressive selection of tequilas, and mezcals, alongside inventive Mexican cuisine. The Tribeca location can even host private parties in the downstairs cellar area, Abajo, which is able to accommodate a range of group sizes and budgets

Becco

Becco is hidden along Restaurant Row, near the Theater District. You'd never even know it was there, save for an inside tip from your longtime New Yorker friend (or T+L). It is the perfect place for family-style feasting — you can even get $20 bottles of wine and all-you-can-eat pasta.

Best Brunch Restaurants in New York City for a Bachelorette Party

Socarrat Paella Bar

Famous for its Brunch-Without-Limits, Socarrat guests can enjoy unlimited sangria or mimosas for 90 minutes, as well as one tapa, for a cool $39. The menu also includes churros con chocolate for dessert. Make a reservation at either the Midtown East or Chelsea location, both of which have private rooms.

Selena Rose

Selena Rosa is a Mexican restaurant and cantina with a private back room and garden, making it an ideal location for a bachelorette party with. Brunch here also icludes bottomless margaritas and classic plates of enchiladas and fajitas.

Bocca di Bacco

This happening New York City brunch place has three locations and a seriously amazing deal on beverages. Order an entree and for less than $10, you get one hour of unlimited mimosas or Bellinis. Upgrade to a bottomless margarita or Bloody Mary for $15.

Best Bars in New York City for a Bachelorette Party

The Happiest Hour

Located in the West Village, The Happiest Hour is a whimsical cocktail bar and full-service restaurant. Especially big parties can book the downstairs Slowly Shirley lounge for a more intimate affair.

Beauty Bar

For stressed brides who love to multi-task, you can do no better than Beauty Bar, in the East Village. For $10 guests get a martini and a manicure. And at midnight, the backroom opens, and the space fills with classic 90s jams. Call ahead to reserve space for your crew.

Hill and Dale

Hill and Dale is everything you could want for a fun girls' night out. It has an old-timey, speakeasy feel (Ernest Hemingway would have probably ordered a drink here). Hill and Dale also has board games, giant jenga, and a huge backroom for large parties, this East Village hangout is an incredible place for you and your crew to get the party started.

Best Clubs in New York City for a Bachelorette Party

House of Yes

Located in Brooklyn, House of Yes is the ultimate nightclub for bachelorette ladies who really want to dance. With aerial dynamic shows, incredible club music, and costumes de jour, this is a can't-miss for especially wild groups.

Le Bain

Le Bain is one of the chicest nightclubs in New York City. Located on the roof of the Standard Hotel, this glitzy joint has an indoor pool and some of the best views of the city and Hudson river.

The Electric Room

Find the Electric Room on the lower level of the Dream Downtown Hotel. This place has all the trappings of a nightclub, without any of the skeeziness. You and your ladies can even dance freely at your own private table.

Things to Do in New York City for a Bachelorette Party

Lips

Located in Midtown, this drag club is the ultimate bachelorette party dinner and show. Your ladies will be serenaded by the most talented queens in the city while enjoying cocktails and a three course dinner.

Artful Bachelorette: Heart for Art

For bachelorette ladies craving a bit of condensed culture, Heart for Art is one of the city's premiere art tours. For $80 a person, you and your girl gang will see only gallery highlights (no dull details). Because exhibits are constantly changing, you can even rely on this activity for future bachelorette parties.

Body and Pole

For the more adventurous (and health-conscious) bachelorettes, check out Body and Pole. This premiere studio offers some of the best aerial classes in New York City. Special offers for groups are an extra incentive to take our ladies pole dancing.

Haven Spa

This spa is a popular, well-known New York City hangout for wedding groups. And with accommodating spa packages for bachelorettes parties, your group can even book the entire spa for a full or half day. Consider the Pre-game Primp, which includes an express scrub, a European pedicure, a manicure, and a blowout.

Company XIV

Company XIV is New York City's premiere burlesque ballet. The performance combines classical ballet with sexy burlesque and gravity-defying acrobatics. Get tickets now for the company's impressive rendition of Cinderella.

Circa Brewing Co.

This super hip spot is a go-to for beer-loving bachelorettes. Located in the Clinton Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn, Circa brews their own beers in-house and has an impressive menu of gourmet pizzas that are perfect for sharing. On Saturday afternoons, there's even live music.

New York City Bachelorette Party Ideas

New York City Bachelorette Hashtags

When it comes to NYC bachelorette parties, you can't possibly complete the weekend in New York City without a perfect, appropriate hashtag. Hashtags can be customized to fit the group and the gorgeous bride-to-be, but some of our favorites include #BigAppleBeforeTheChapel, #BachelorettesThatNeverSleep, #BigAppleBachBash, and — of course — the bride's name "In The City" to capture those Carrie Bradshaw vibes (think: #SamInTheCity).

New York City Bachelorette Party Shirts

Having the right outfit is almost as important as planning unforgettable activities. You'll want to customize your group's look so you can take take plenty of pictures and commemorate this incredible experience (with aforementioned hashtags, of course). Try a New York City-themed option from Etsy with the iconic skyline.

New York City Bachelorette Invitations