If you've been dreaming of packing your bags for a quick, spontaneous European getaway, now's your chance as flights to several cities in France are insanely cheap and just begging for you to buy them.

According to Scott's Cheap Flights, tickets to places like Bordeaux, Nice, and Paris are running under $500 round-trip from origin cities like Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Charlotte, and Las Vegas.

But why head to France in November? Two words: Shoulder season.

November is smack in the middle of two tourists seasons, meaning you'll arrive just as the summer tourists are leaving and before the holiday madness begins. This means in Paris you'll experience shorter lines at the Louvre and the Eiffel Tower. In Nice you'll be able to walk the shoreline of the French Riviera in peace, and in Bordeaux you'll be able to experience vast vineyards and wine tastings all to yourself. Keep scrolling for more of the benefits to booking and taking a quick trip to France this November.

It’s the Perfect Weather

Right now temperatures in Nice, Bordeaux, and Paris are hovering in the mid-50s to low 60s, making it an ideal time to go and explore the country. This way you'll be able to walk all day, enjoy the sights, and not feel like you're overheating or need to escape the cold. Just pick up a café au lait and a crepe along the way if you're feeling chilly.

There Are a Ton of Cultural Events to Experience

There are more events than we can possibly count happening around the country in November, but a few noteworthy must-attend happenings include Armistice Day celebrations on November 11. The day marks a national holiday for France, which honors members of the armed forces who died or were injured during war. It is celebrated on the day the armistice was signed at the end of WWI.

Every year on Nov. 11 a ceremony takes place beneath the Arc de Triomphe in the heart of Paris where the president lays a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

And all month long the region of Bordeaux will be hosting — what else? — wine tastings from different vineyards. On Friday, Nov. 17, the region is also hosting the "Bordeaux so Good" festival, which will bring together the region's best in food, wine, and healthy living as part of its annual Gourmet Week celebrations.

Nov. 10 will also kick off the annual C'est pas Classique! in Nice, which is a three-day classical music event that also happens to be free to members of the public. The concerts will be hosted in the Acropolis convention center, located in the center of the city.

You Can Spend Your Flight Savings on Next-level Dining