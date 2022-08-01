Trip Ideas This State Is Blanketed With 762 Pounds of Sunflowers in August — How to See Them North Dakota's sunflower fields reach peak bloom this month, and they're absolutely stunning. By Rachel Chang Rachel Chang Instagram Twitter Website Rachel Chang is a travel and pop culture journalist who grew up in the California Bay Area and now lives in New York City (well, Hoboken, New Jersey). She's a solo travel advocate, dumpling addict, and reluctant runner — who managed to finish the NYC marathon three times. She's also volunteered with Habitat for Humanity in Romania and Poland. Rachel started her editorial career chasing celebrities as a magazine editor (Popstar associate editor, CosmoGirl entertainment editor, J-14 editor-in-chief, Us Weekly senior editor). Along the way, she also started chasing passport stamps and is now a freelance writer and editor contributing to Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, and The Washington Post, among others. She also edits standalone entertainment and travel magazines. Prior to this, she worked in television publicity at The WB Television Network, and also interned at Nickelodeon and "Dawson's Creek." * 25+ years of media experience in television, magazines, and digital brands * 20+ years of editorial experience as a journalist, writer, and editor * TaiwaneseAmerican.org's 100 Passionate People Pioneer * Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications Professional Gallery Wall of Fame * Received a bachelor's degree in communication studies from the University of California, Los Angeles * Received a master's degree in magazine, newspaper, and online journalism from Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications * Completed writing courses through UCLA Extension, Media Bistro, Gotham Writers Workshop, Yale Writers' Workshop, and the Highlights Foundation * Founding executive board member of the alumni group Newhouse 44 and still serves as a member * 15+ years of experience as a judge for the Mirror Awards Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on August 1, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Courtesy of North Dakota Tourism The bright yellow shade of a single sunflower can already be a mood booster, but imagine the petals blanketing endless fields — and it's a recipe for pure joy. That's exactly the case in North Dakota right now, which produces nearly 762 billion pounds of sunflowers a year, as the plants tend to reach peak bloom in August. Courtesy of North Dakota Tourism "Perched atop strong stalks and shining bright yellow toward the rising sun, the heads appear as millions of individual suns heralding the start of another day in North Dakota," reads the state tourism board's website. "Perhaps they play a role in North Dakota's high ranking among the happiest states in the nation. After all, you can't help but smile when you come upon the large fields scattered throughout the state." In June 2022's plantings report by the National Sunflower Association, 735,000 acres of the variety were planted — about 44 percent of the sunflower population in the U.S. — in the Peace Garden State. Courtesy of North Dakota Tourism To find the best places for sunflower spotting, North Dakota Tourism Division has a map tracking 20 areas in bloom across the state. The locations include the Mapleton area near Fargo, a cluster around Bismark, and a large concentration around Route 8 in the southwestern part of the state. Each is listed with GPS coordinates and directions, and weekly updates showing what percentage of the flowers — which each stand an average of about five to six feet tall — are in bloom. The tourism board cautions that some sites include privately owned land, and spectators may not visit those areas without the landowner's permission. Courtesy of North Dakota Tourism The yellow petals aren't the only ones in full bloom this time of year. Also showing their hues are the wild blue flax and green soybean vines. The canola buds also help the sunflowers double down on their shades of yellow, truly making it the most colorful time of year to visit North Dakota. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit