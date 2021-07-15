This Company Is Giving Away $10,000 for the Ultimate Travel Adventure
The prize also includes curated foodie travel guides from The Infatuation and a year's worth of Noosa yogurt.
Still dreaming about that ultimate travel adventure? One company wants to turn your wishful thinking into reality by giving away $10,000 toward a trip — and they'll make sure you eat well along the way, too.
Noosa has partnered with The Infatuation for the Take Back Adventure giveaway to award one person with the money to spend on their choice of a vacation, whether it's a road trip, national park visit, or city getaway. In addition to the five-digit travel budget, the winner will also get a year's worth of Noosa yogurt.
All it takes to enter is submitting your name, email address, and zip code on the contest page between now and 11:59 p.m. ET on Aug. 11, 2021. After that, one winner will be randomly chosen and awarded the prize package, estimated to be worth a total of about $10,726.
To ensure the winner (and everyone else) enjoys the best food on their travels, the program has also launched a series of foodie-focused city guides along with Noosa flavor-themed playlists, including blueberry in San Francisco, coconut in Los Angeles, peach in Denver, strawberry rhubarb in Chicago, honey in Nashville, raspberry in Miami, and lemon in New York's Catskills region.
On top of that, the yogurt brand is announcing the return of favorite flavors to select markets: Passion fruit will be available for a limited time and pomegranate will now be back for good.
This is just one company that's encouraging people to return to travel, in the way they feel best and safest. Travelocity, for example, is giving away $10,000 vacations based on kids' drawings, IHG Hotels & Resorts is offering one winner a year of free stays, and Virgin Galactic is even giving away to two trips to space on its space plane Unity 22.