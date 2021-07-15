This Company Is Giving Away $10,000 for the Ultimate Travel Adventure

Still dreaming about that ultimate travel adventure? One company wants to turn your wishful thinking into reality by giving away $10,000 toward a trip — and they'll make sure you eat well along the way, too.

All it takes to enter is submitting your name, email address, and zip code on the contest page between now and 11:59 p.m. ET on Aug. 11, 2021. After that, one winner will be randomly chosen and awarded the prize package, estimated to be worth a total of about $10,726.

To ensure the winner (and everyone else) enjoys the best food on their travels, the program has also launched a series of foodie-focused city guides along with Noosa flavor-themed playlists, including blueberry in San Francisco, coconut in Los Angeles, peach in Denver, strawberry rhubarb in Chicago, honey in Nashville, raspberry in Miami, and lemon in New York's Catskills region.