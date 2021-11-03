Singer Nick Jonas and fashion designer John Varvatos want fans to experience the resort where they came up with the name for their tequila, Villa One.

Nick Jonas Is Giving Away a Dream Vacation to Cabo With a Stay at One&Only Palmilla — How to Enter

Singer Nick Jonas and fashion designer John Varvatos may have come from different worlds, but they connected so deeply on a getaway in Cabo that it inspired the name of their tequila, Villa One. Now, they want to pass along that same kind of opportunity by giving one fan a vacation to the same resort, the One&Only Palmilla.

"John and I stayed at One&Only Palmilla before we went to Jalisco to meet our distiller, Arturo Fuentes, and work on the tequila," Jonas said in a statement. "It was a trip with our wives and friends, but also a trip to brainstorm, envision the brand and what we wanted it to be, and ultimately naming it after the Villa we stayed in. That trip and the memories we created really embody everything we want Villa One to be about, so we are excited to share the experience with fans."

One winner will score round-trip tickets for two to Cabo, as well as three nights at the resort and exclusive experiences along the way, including a virtual meet and greet with Jonas and Varvatos in the dedicated Villa One cabana, the Agave Room. And, of course, there will be unlimited Villa One cocktails.

One & Only Palmilla seen from the water Credit: Courtesy of Villa One

"Today, connecting with those we love is now more important than ever, so for the holiday season, we want to give one lucky winner an epic free vacation at one of our favorite spots," Jonas explained in a video posted Wednesday announcing the giveaway.

Aerial view of One & Only Palmilla Credit: Victor Elias/Courtesy of Villa One

The ultra premium tequila was founded to spark #LifeAsItShouldBe moments, so those 21 years and older can enter by following @villaone and @oneandonlypalmilla and visiting thevillaoneexperience.com, where they'll need to explain in 25 to 250 words what "Life As It Should Be" means to them, as well as why they should win the contest to reconnect with their loved ones. Entrants are also invited to submit an optional video to demonstrate how they encompass the mantra. All entries must be received by Nov. 18, and the winner will be announced on Instagram in January 2022.

The beach at One & Only Palmilla Credit: Victor Elias/Courtesy of Villa One