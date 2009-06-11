Next: Hotels with Skating Rinks | T+L Family

The new must-have hotel amenity this winter?The skating rink. In Paris, the Hôtel Plaza Athénée (33-1/53-67-66-65; plaza-athenee-paris.com) freezes its courtyard and invites guests to borrow red skates and mittens. Boston’s Charles Hotel (617/864-1200; charleshotel.com) has a 2,900-square-foot just rink steps from Harvard Square. And at San Diego’s Hotel del Coronado (800/468-3533; hoteldel.com), shown above, the seaside oval is filled with Sasha Cohen imitators practicing their moves under the stars—and palm trees.