Snowsports on Denver's Echo Mountain | T+L Family

If teenage snowboarders and freestyle skiers were to design their ultimate playground, Echo Mountain would be it. The country’s first all–terrain-park resort, 35 miles from downtown Denver, Echo has no ginormous stone-and-timber lodges. No platters of prime rib. Just microwavable burritos, night lighting, and music pump-ing from speakers at every turn to propel stunt junkies and junior jibbers through a maze of rails, jumps, picnic tables, and half-pipes. The aerial action goes down within gawking distance of the base lodge, complete with Xbox game room, caffeination station—and bar, to calm parents’ nerves. Idaho Springs, Colo.; 720/226-0636; echomtnpark.com; full-day ticket $39, half-day $29.