Just say no when your kids ask for fast food at the airport. Instead, pick up the perfect carry-on picnic at Cibo Express Gourmet Market (otgmanagement.com). The growing enterprise, now with 36 locations, is stocked by a former Whole Foods buyer with fun-shaped sandwiches from Kidfresh grocery, fruit-and-cheese plates, juice-sweetened licorice, and an encyclopedic array of organic energy bars. Never settle for airline pretzels again!