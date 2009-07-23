2 Great Thankgiving Dinners

This Thanksgiving, spin wool, press apples, and bike the Smoky Mountains at Blackberry Farm (Walland, Tenn.; 800/648-4252; blackberryfarm.com; Nov. 22–26; $5,200 for a family of four, all-inclusive), where turkey is deep-fried and served with peanut soup and biscuits. For a poultry-free plate, head to the Farm Sanctuary, in Orland, California (607/583-2225; adoptaturkey.org; Nov. 18; $30 per person), and share a vegan feast with rescued turkeys. The birds love the pumpkin pie, so make sure to nab a slice for yourself.