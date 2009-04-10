Biking in Paris

You can now savor Paris in slow motion. The Hôtel Plaza Athénée (25 Ave. Montaigne, Eighth Arr.; 800/650-1842; plaza-athenee-paris.com; doubles from $1,042) and Le Meurice (228 Rue de Rivoli, First Arr.; 800/650-1842; lemeurice.com; doubles from $916) are offering a classic way to see the city: on a vintage-style Comète cruiser. The bikes—in geranium red and moss green—are free for hotel guests to use and are equipped with a helmet and chic nylon saddlebag.