7 Places Locals Love in New Zealand, From Lakes and Vineyards to Incredible Islands

There is a lot to love in New Zealand, and after years of being locked in (and locked out), locals have been embracing domestic tourism.

"Kiwis have spent an extra $1.1 billion NZD on domestic travel compared to pre-COVID levels," says Sarah Handley, general manager of Tourism New Zealand in the Americas and Europe. "More than half have experienced a new tourism activity or visited a new place over the past year."

Ordinarily, a new experience may involve a trip to a country with a distinctly different culture, like Thailand, or an "OE" (overseas experience) across Europe. But regardless of the restrictions around international travel, there are many local destinations that have always been favored by New Zealanders.

Whether it's road-tripping to pristine beaches, exploring the celestial alpine ranges in the Southern Alps, or enjoying the low-key luxury that the far-flung country is renowned for, the love of the land has never been more apparent.

Ahead are some of the stunning New Zealand destinations that continue to attract locals.

Matakana

Beautiful vineyard in Matakana, New Zealand Credit: Antclausen/Getty Images

Consider this the Napa Valley of New Zealand, but with beaches in the immediate vicinity. It's only 45 minutes north of Auckland by car and is anchored by a charming village with local boutiques and an artisan farmers market that is renowned for its quintessentially Kiwi food; think whitebait fritters, Manuka honey, angus steak and rosemary pies, molten mellowpuffs, and of course, excellent flat whites.

Beyond the village, one of the most interesting places to book for lunch and a wine tasting is Brick Bay, which boasts an impressive sculpture trail with 60 large-scale creations from New Zealand artists. A similar destination that opened more recently is Sculptureum, which has almost a mile of sculpture gardens and six themed galleries with contemporary works from all around the world.

There are also many traditional wineries throughout the region, where you can dine al fresco amid lush country landscapes and sample wines produced onsite. And for a day spent by the sea? There are some of the most picturesque white sand beaches within 10 minutes of the village, including Omaha (where many Aucklanders have holiday homes), Snell's Beach, Pakiri, and Tawharanui Regional Park. Also in the area is New Zealand's oldest protected marine reserve, Goat Island, which is a wonderful place for children to snorkel and marvel at the colorful variety of sea life.

Queenstown

Aerial view of Queenstown city Credit: Yotsakorn Donchai/Getty Images

Queenstown is one of the most beautiful places in the world, defined by the majestic mountains known as The Remarkables cascading into the sapphire waters of Lake Wakitipu. It's renowned as the nation's adventure capital and there are endless activities for adrenaline junkies: you can go jet boating through the Shotover River, bungee jump off the Kawarau Bridge, paraglide around Coronet Peak, or skydive from 15,000 feet into dramatic alpine scenery.

It's also the home to New Zealand's best ski slopes, so it's especially packed with skiers during the winter. And if you think the après ski scene in Aspen is great, wait until you see Queenstown; the cosmopolitan city has a thriving gastronomy scene, luxurious hotels (most notably, Eichardt's), elegant cocktail bars, high-end spas, and 75 wineries within a 20-minute driving distance. There are also contemporary art galleries, designer boutiques (including local brands and a stunning Louis Vuitton resort store), and some of the most exclusive golf clubs in the country.

Kiwis generally drive when traveling domestically, so venturing to surrounding areas is common, and a particularly popular day trip is Arrowtown — a historic gold mining settlement lined with boutiques and cafes. It only takes 20 minutes by car and is right by Millbrook Resort, where many New Zealanders own real estate. Another popular day trip from Queenstown is Glenorchy, which can be accessed by lake or land and has fantastic hikes, horse treks, and the exceptional Blanket Bay. And places that you'll always see geotagged on Instagram? Amisfield, which is the destination for a leisurely, wine-drenched lunch, and Onsen Hot Pools, overlooking dramatic snow-capped mountains.

Waiheke

Sunrise from boat on Waiheke, New Zealand Credit: NCHANT/Getty Images

Only a 40-minute boat ride from downtown Auckland, Waiheke Island is a popular day trip for people who want to get away without really getting away. The island is replete with verdant rolling hills, golden sand beaches, and some of the region's most revered wineries, which are coveted venues for weddings and events.

There are always events that make for a sophisticated day out on Waiheke, from outdoor sculpture exhibitions, to music festivals, and experiences that showcase the island's incredible food and wine. Another highlight that draws Aucklanders across? The beautiful beaches, which are uncrowded and family-friendly, including Palm Beach, Onetangi, and Oneroa, close to the main township. This beautiful island is New Zealand's answer to the Hamptons — high-end but low-key, and perfect for a day of relaxation and indulgence.

Bay of Islands

Bay of Islands, yachts in the bays near Kerikeri Credit: Image Source/Getty Images

New Zealanders with a penchant for maritime activities are right at home in The Bay of Islands. The name is quite literal — there are 144 islands in the sparkling subtropical region between Cape Brett and the Purerua Peninsula, all of which are best explored by boat.

People come here to go fishing, jet around the islands, and sail alongside dolphins, whales, and an abundance of wildlife. It is a three-hour drive north of Auckland (or a 35-minute flight) and has long been a favorite summer destination for New Zealanders who live on the North Island. The area comprises the towns of Paihia, Kerikeri, and Russell, which was the nation's first capital, close to the significant historic site where the Treaty of Waitangi was signed in 1840. Predating that, New Zealand's spirited pub culture got its start at the country's first pub, the Duke of Marlborough, which opened in Russell 1827, and still remains a hugely popular establishment today.

Much like many European seaside towns, the coast is dotted with yachts during the summer and locals visit for extended periods of time over the holiday season, embracing the nature and laid-back way of life. The region is also home to two particularly notable hotels that have garnered international acclaim: Eagle's Nest and The Lodge at Kauri Cliffs, which is one of only seven Relais & Chateaux properties in New Zealand.

Raglan

Surf rolling in through Manu Bay at sunrise in Raglan, New Zealand Credit: Jordan Stent/Getty Images

Surfers flock to Raglan year-round for its consistent waves and laidback lifestyle. It's a serene seaside town that has built an identity around surf culture. The vibe is evident from the moment you arrive, with surfboards lining the sidewalks, bohemian boutiques, organic cafes, and lively gastropubs playing reggae music. For Kiwis, Raglan is the ultimate place to embrace #vanlife and experience the great outdoors on a budget. There are various camp grounds and holiday parks where people can pitch a tent, have a barbecue, and imbibe under the stars before heading out to catch a wave the following morning.

Glamping retreats have also popped up in recent years; Nikau Sanctuary and The Round Tent are popular getaways for young couples, with luxury yurts featuring outdoor bathtubs and fire pits. Now for the surf: Those who are experienced head to Manu Bay, while beginners typically go to Ngarunui Beach. There are several local operators that offer lessons, including Raglan Surf School or Green Wave, but if you're down for something less physically demanding, paddleboards and kayaks are available for rent, or you could hang back on the beach and admire the black sand coastline and the ancient limestone formations. Before you leave, be sure to visit Raglan Fish for classic fish and chips served in newspaper — a favorite Kiwi snack.

Taupo

Beautiful view of Huka falls an iconic tourist most natural attraction place in Taupo, New Zealand. Credit: Boyloso/Getty Images

Located in the heart of the North Island between Auckland and Wellington is Taupo, home to New Zealand's largest lake, which is roughly the size of Singapore. It's also home to the most-visited natural attraction in the country, Huka Falls, where water thunders through a narrow chasm at 220,000 liters per second, creating a spectacular white and turquoise whirlpool. Along the same river (the Waikato) is a revered five-star luxury hotel, Huka Lodge, which has hosted Queen Elizabeth, Miuccia Prada, and Bill Gates among many other high-profile guests. It's a much-lauded escape for many New Zealanders and a fabulous place to celebrate a milestone event.

Another major attraction nearby is the Tongariro Alpine Crossing, which is a dual UNESCO World Heritage Site with otherworldly emerald lakes and red craters — a life-changing experience for hikers. But on a more regular basis, people head to Taupo for its proximity to New Zealand's largest commercial ski slopes at Mount Ruapehu. And in the summer, the adjacent town of Kinloch (situated on the northern edge of Lake Taupo) is bustling with New Zealanders who have invested in holiday homes there. The ultimate accessory in this part of the country? A speedboat for trout fishing and waterskiing on the lake.

Hawke's Bay

Sunrise at Te Mata Peak with the view of Tukituki river and the coast. Hawke's Bay, New Zealand Credit: Andres Jacobi/Getty Images