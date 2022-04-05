There's no better way to welcome New Zealand's opening than booking this starry getaway.

You Can Stay in a Glass Pod With Stunning Views on This Under-the-radar New Zealand Island

Glass PurePod at Kokomea in New Zealand at sunset and night sky with Milky Way

Glass PurePod at Kokomea in New Zealand at sunset and night sky with Milky Way

New Zealand is almost ready to welcome travelers from around the world once again — meaning it's time to start planning an epic getaway.

And as far as epic adventures go, not much may compare to Kokomea PurePod, a luxury getaway along the Kāpiti Coast that puts Mother Nature's beauty on full display. The Kokomea PurePod experience sits nestled within a grove of olive trees with expansive views of the ocean below.

It's sort of like glamping with even more "glamour" added to the word.

To get to the pods, guests first drive up the Kāpiti Coast. Leaving plenty of time for the drive is a must as the photo opportunities along the way are not to be missed.

Glass PurePod at Kokomea in New Zealand at sunset and night sky with Milky Way Credit: Courtesy of PurePods

Then, visitors must take the rest of the journey by foot through "The Gully," which the company notes on its website is "an integral part of this farm, as it features a beautiful spring-fed, clear stream." On the walk, guests should keep an eye out for native rātā, kōwhai and pōhutukawa trees, and wildlife including the North Island tomtit, kaka, tui, and fantail birds.

Glass PurePod at Kokomea in New Zealand at sunset and night sky with Milky Way Credit: Courtesy of PurePods

Upon arrival, guests will be brought to their individual pod, which is a self-contained cabin that comes with a queen bed, a bathroom with an all-glass shower, a kitchen area, tea and coffee supplies, and plenty of games to keep guests entertained. Though really, the star of the show is the drop-dead gorgeous views that guests can drink in thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows surrounding the entire cabin.

From the cabin, the company suggests guests take time to explore the coast, head out for a horseback riding adventure, or take to cycling, hiking, or trying the local artisan foods at nearby shops. Or, just sit on the pod's deck with a good glass of local wine in hand and watch the world go by in complete solitude.