Glamp on Antarctica in Space-inspired 'Sky Pods' — With Emperor Penguin Visits and Martinis Stirred With 100-year-old Ice

There's an out-of-this-world glamping experience coming to Antarctica that's fully inspired by space tourism. In November 2022, travel company White Desert will launch a stylish eco-camp called Echo. Echo will feature six heated, cutting-edge bedroom sky pods complete with floor-to-ceiling windows, so visitors can soak in the dramatic landscape outside.

Crafted from composite fiberglass, each of the space-inspired sky pods will be designed for two guests and will include luxury furnishings and space-age accessories. Each pod will also feature original photos taken from the International Space Station by former commander (and White Desert guest) colonel Terry Virts. Guests will also have access to common spaces including a central lounge area, dining room, and heated shower pods. And, like all the company's camps, Echo is designed to be dismantled and leave no trace when the glamping season concludes.

Interior of White Desert Antarctica Echo Credit: Courtesy of White Desert Antarctica

A bedroom inside of White Desert Antarctica Echo Credit: Courtesy of White Desert Antarctica

Beyond the pods, the camp will also come with an experienced team of chefs, hosts, and expert guides to help up to 12 guests at once relax or explore at their leisure. And the experience begin immediately upon arrival when guests are escorted to a private lounge where a martini shaken with 10,000-year-old ice awaits. In the days following their arrival, guests can take part in activities including fat biking, skiing, skidooing, and 4x4 Arctic Truck driving, as well as expertly guided hiking, ice-climbing, and mountaineering excursions.

Aerial view of White Desert Antarctica Credit: Courtesy of White Desert Antarctica