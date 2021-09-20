7 Exciting New Hotels, Companies, and Tours Coming to Travel This Fall

It's time to "fall" back in love with travel, and these companies can help you do just that.

Forget spring. This fall is all about (travel) renewal.

The world is finally ready to welcome travelers once again after nearly two years of staying home and virtually touring our favorite places all in the name of the greater good. With vaccines on the rise, hotels are reopening, countries are starting to relax their borders, and destinations are waiting with open arms. And, the travel community is getting a few seriously exciting new launches to boot. Here are seven brand-new tours, companies, and hotels launching this fall and beyond that every traveler needs to know about.

Virgin Voyages is ready for the high seas

Cheeky Corner Suite, Exterior on the Scarlet Lady by Virgin Voyages Credit: Courtesy of Virgin Voyages

Sir Richard Branson just delivered the very first ship in the Virgin Voyages Fleet to New York City. In mid-September, The Scarlet Lady docked in New York City for an opening party event before setting sail to Miami to welcome her first passengers for an Oct. 6 departure.

T+L has been closely following the brand's journey to the high seas, including the very first news of the ship in 2018 to its over-the-top rooms, its ultra-cool crew uniforms, and even the recent decision to require all passengers and crew to be fully vaccinated before boarding.

"We're an adult-only cruise line which allows for us to offer a highly controlled, safe environment for everyone on board. Our business makes us uniquely set up to do this with testing and vaccine travel requirements," CEO of the cruise line, Tom McAplin, said in an additional statement provided to T+L. Want to see what's next for the company? Check out more on its upcoming ships here.

Intrepid Travel is bringing its walking tour A-game

In September, Intrepid Travel, the world's largest travel B Corp company, launched its "Great Walks of Europe" tour collection. Travelers can book now for trips beginning in April 2022 that will take them to some of Europe's most sought-after destinations, and it will take place on foot.

According to Intrepid, the trips are fit for varying fitness levels and will take place in destinations like Spain's Camino de Santiago, Turkey's Turquoise Coast, Italy's Dolomites, and Portugal's Rota Vicentina.

These new treks couldn't come at a better time for everyone who wants to travel again and be outside and socially distanced, all at once. According to the adventure travel company, it experienced a 43% increase in walking tour bookings by American travelers this summer compared to earlier this year. See more about the trips here.

There's a new private island to fawn over

The residences are raised on stilts in a typical Belizean style, with open and spacious interiors that seamlessly blend the indoor with the tropical outdoor. Credit: Courtesy of Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas

Six Senses — named as one of the best hotel brands in the world, according to T+L's 2021 World's Best Awards — unveiled its latest property this fall in Belize. While part of the resort will sit on the idyllic shores of Ambergris Caye, the resort also extends to its own private island.

Located a five-minute boat ride away from Ambergris sits the Six Senses Belize's 10-acre private island. There, guests can book a stay in one of its overwater villas and spend time in its over-the-top Wellness Village. At the village, guests can partake in holistic treatments or pay a visit to its anti-aging center, alchemy bar, alfresco yoga facility, and book treatments, including Mayan-inspired energy healing practices. See all the details on the new property, coming in 2025, here.

Ker & Downey Africa is mixing up safaris for the better

Luxury travel and safari company Ker & Downey Africa wants to take your next trip to Africa to new heights. The company recently announced its new 15-day Ultimate East Africa Safari that will take travelers across four wildlife meccas in Rwanda and Tanzania, including Volcanoes National Park, Serengeti National Park, the Ngorongoro Crater, and Grumeti Private Reserve.

"We have seen a sustained uptick in business from our major source markets," Lee Kelsall, CEO of Ker & Downey Africa, shared in a statement. "This is clearly linked to the success of each country's vaccination programs. The leader in this respect is the USA, where there is clearly increased demand for tailored itineraries for upscale travelers."

The journey begins in Rwanda, where guests will come face-to-face with Africa's endangered Mountain Gorillas before making their way to Tanzania to traverse the bush on foot and safari vehicle, and even getting to witness the Great Wildebeest Migration from above on a hot air balloon safari. Check out the entire itinerary here.

Travel + Leisure Co. is ready to "Club"

September was a big month for our parent company, Travel + Leisure Co. This month, we launched Travel + Leisure Club, the only travel subscription service with "the power to turn the aspirational pages from the iconic T+L magazine, the world's most influential travel brand, into real-life, bookable experiences."

"We are focused on offering three things to our members," Noah Brodsky, president of Travel + Leisure Group explained. "Preferred pricing, customized concierge service, when planning for travel or just a night out on the town, and access to exclusive experiences, whether on the road or at home."

Brodsky added, "most club members will find they will get back the cost of the subscription in form of savings after one or two trips." In fact, according to Brodsky, club members save an average of about 25% on hotels and resorts and up to 60% on other travel services like activities, plus members-only pricing on rental cars and more.

The new, members-only subscription travel club will help bring stories from our pages and website to life with preferred pricing on featured itineraries, extra savings on more than a million travel options, personalized concierge service, exclusive experiences, and a complimentary subscription to the T+L magazine. And all this can be yours for just $9.95 a month. According to the company, subscribers can snag an average of 25% off of retail rates on hotels and resorts, as well as members-only pricing on activities, car rentals, and more. Snag your discounts here.

And, they want you to get out and "Go" with new luxury itineraries

Not satisfied with just one launch? Travel + Leisure Co. is here to deliver two. On Sept. 8, the company also announced the launch of Travel + Leisure GO as a one-stop shop "for easily booking your dream adventure." The new site acts as an online retail travel site that connects our readers to even more inspirational travel stories, destination guides, and curated itineraries so they can more easily book all the places they love to read about.

These bookable travel experiences are fully customizable and start at $1,650 for a four-night stay featuring accommodations, activities, and ground transportation for two.

Trip options include an immersive experience in the number one U.S. city, Charleston, with a stay in the boutique Vendue Hotel, a sail around the Charleston Harbor, and an 'alleys and hidden passages' walking tour to help uncover more of the city's beauty.

"For 26 years, our annual World's Best Awards have celebrated the destinations and travel companies that travelers love most, serving as a powerful reminder of the joys of getting out and exploring the globe," Jacqui Gifford, T+L's Editor-in-Chief, shared in a statement. "These new curated itineraries are a tangible way to live the World's Best experience while connecting us with the world and feeding our fundamental human desire to make authentic and exceptional travel experiences accessible to everyone." See all the options, and sign up to join here.

TCS World Travel wants to fly you around the world

Inside private jet cabin Credit: Courtesy of TCS World Travel

TCS World Travel wants you to know your PJ is fueled up and ready for you. This fall, the luxury private jet tour company announced four new itineraries tailor-made for European adventure.

"With Europe now open to U.S. travelers, TCS Luxury Custom Travel consultants have developed three tailored itineraries to Italy, Spain, and France, providing travelers with a private, exclusive way to visit Europe once they are ready to travel," the company explained in a statement.