This California Gold Rush Town Has Hotels That Date Back to the 1850s, Cute Boutiques, and Plenty of Ghost Stories 

After gold was discovered in Deer Creek in the summer of 1848, the quiet home of the Indigenous Nisenan people was inundated with miners. Just two years later, some 10,000 people lived in Nevada City (today the town has about 3,100). The miners' imprint is everywhere. At the Empire Mine State Historical Park, Marina and I toured the grounds of the mansion where the mine owner once lived, taking in the heritage roses and the reflecting pool. At Kitkitdizzi (kitkitdizzi.com), a boutique named for a native wildflower, we browsed vintage clothes, organic beauty products, and ornate tarot decks as an employee lifted a door in the floor to retrieve boxes from an underground tunnel once used to ferry gold to the bank without risking robbery. And at the Saturday Farmers Market (ncfarmersmarket.org), gluten-free doughnuts, wildflowers, and local honey were sold in front of discarded pieces of mine machinery that had been repurposed as sculptures.