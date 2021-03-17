You Can Work From a Dreamy Luxury Tent With a Private Pool in the Costa Rican Rain Forest

Why work from anywhere when you could work from a gorgeous rain forest in Costa Rica?

Nayara Tented Camp in northwestern Costa Rica is joining idyllic locations around the world — Barbados, Bermuda, and Aruba, to name a few — in rolling out the welcome mat for digital nomads.

exterior view of Nayara Tented Camp Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Nayara Tented Camp

The property's new work-from-rain forest package includes daily yoga classes and 10-minute massages, happy hour cocktail delivery, and in-room French press coffee. Breakfast and a light lunch (both served in the room) are also included in the $1,150 nightly price.

Nayara Tented Camp sits at the edge of Arenal Volcano National Park, where its private luxury tents boast one of the world's most unique views and nature provides ample incentive to disconnect when the workday is done.

Nayara Tented Camp guest room Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Nayara Tented Camp

bathroom in Nayara Tented Camp accomodations Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Nayara Tented Camp

The property's 21 luxury tents are air-conditioned and equipped with Wi-Fi. You can choose to work at a desk with a view, a hammock on the veranda, or from your private plunge pool overlooking Arenal Volcano, one of Costa Rica's most popular attractions.

After work, consider taking a dip in one of the many natural hot springs surrounding the resort. Or, explore the area's lush rain forests and national parks, wander the adorable streets of La Fortuna, or treat yourself to a massage. Feeling a little more adventurous? Take a day off to rappel down a waterfall, go whitewater rafting, or, of course, hike Arenal Volcano.