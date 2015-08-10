A humpback sighted off the coast of Queensland might not be the famous Migaloo like everyone thought it was, but it's still a sight to be seen. A white humpback whale made an appearance earlier today and was spotted a by a local news station's helicopter. Migaloo is a part of a crew of rare white whales known for frequenting Australia's coastline. Migaloo hasn't been spotted in the waters since migrating up the East coast last year.