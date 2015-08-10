Watch: Rare White Whale Spotted Off the Coast of Queensland
A humpback sighted off the coast of Queensland might not be the famous Migaloo like everyone thought it was, but it's still a sight to be seen. A white humpback whale made an appearance earlier today and was spotted a by a local news station's helicopter. Migaloo is a part of a crew of rare white whales known for frequenting Australia's coastline. Migaloo hasn't been spotted in the waters since migrating up the East coast last year.
Professionals doubted that the whale in the footage was Migaloo due to the time of year and its size. That being said, this mysterious marine dweller is well worth a watch:
Erika Owen is the Audience Engagement Editor at Travel + Leisure. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram at @erikaraeowen.
