17 Best Glamping Spots in Tennessee — From Vintage Airstreams to Stargazing Domes

Book these gorgeous Tennessee glamping sites for the state's best views, adventures, and digs.

From a popular national park to the world-renowned synchronous fireflies, Tennessee promises adventure lovers an awe-striking outdoor getaway — and you can take that up a notch with a night or weekend glamping.

Even better, the glamping in Tennessee goes beyond cute forest-fringed tents; it fully immerses guests in the state's scenic surrounds, with posh cabins from brands like Getaway House, unique treasures like a tree house in the Smokies, or low-key campsites for reconnecting with nature sans Wi-Fi.

Before you book your next vacation, here are some of the best places to go glamping in Tennessee.

Getaway House, Moss

Glamping with an infant Credit: Kathryn Romeyn

See what the Getaway House hype is about at one of the company's tiny floor-to-ceiling window cabins in the forests of Moss, Tennessee, just south of the Kentucky border. Options include one- or two-bedroom cabins, with showers, queen-size beds, two-burner stoves, and dog-friendly amenities — treats included.

Little Arrow Outdoor Resort, Townsend

Little Arrow Outdoor Resort offers something for every glamper: RV sites, tents, tiny homes, cabins, and Airstreams. The getaway, which sits just north of Great Smoky Mountains National Park, has an on-site dog park, fresh java lounge, food truck hangout, and hiking trails, making it the perfect base for national park adventures.

Under Canvas, Gatlinburg

A group of tents from Under Canvas Great Smokey Mountains Credit: Paul Joyner Photo/Courtesy Under Canvas

Under Canvas is known for its dazzling national-park-adjacent stays, and that reputation continues at its Great Smoky Mountains National Park property. The luxe, safari-inspired tents sleep between two and four people. Plus, they're outfitted with king-size beds, wood-burning stoves, and en suite bathrooms with hot showers.

Canopy Ridge, Pigeon Forge

If the stunning natural aesthetic at Canopy Ridge doesn't entice you, its proximity to Great Smoky Mountains National Park will. The forest-fringed retreat, just 10 miles from the park entrance, has four tents with both king- and queen-size bed options, plus two full shared bathrooms.

Treetop Hideaways, Chattanooga

Interior of the Luna Loft at Treetop Hideaways | Chattanooga, Tennessee Credit: Courtesy of Treetop Hideaways

Perched on the scenic Lookout Mountain just outside Chattanooga, Treetop Hideaways brings hygge vibes and outdoor fun to southern Tennessee. The hideaway includes two accommodations: Elements and Luna Loft tree houses. Both fit up to four guests, with full bathrooms in each unit.

Olde English Farm, Englewood

Try a more traditional Tennessee camping experience at Tentrr's Olde English Farm tented getaway, which accommodates up to five people in Cherokee National Forest. This spot does have the top glamping perks — a set-up tent and cozy bed — but it still offers that back-to-nature feel, with limited low-frills amenities, including a fire pit and camp table for dining.

Geodesic Dome, Altamont

Aerial view of the Luxury Glamping Geodesic Dome, Altamont, Tennessee, United States Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

This eye-popping geodesic dome isn't just quirky; it's famous. It appeared on the DIY Network show Building Off the Grid — and for good reason. The mountaintop escape, roughly one hour north of Chattanooga, is about as secluded as Tennessee glamping gets. At 450 square feet, the dome can welcome up to five guests at a time, with a full bathroom, kitchen, and outdoor grill and fire pit for making the most of that Tennessee tranquility.

Grandview Camp at Lemon Lane Farm, Grandview

Exterior of the Grandview Camp at Lemon Lane Farm | Grandview, Tennessee Credit: Courtesy of Lemon Lane Farm

Don't just go glamping in Tennessee; glamp on a farm with pigs, dogs, donkeys, cats, bunnies, and more. Lemon Lane Farm features a handful of cozy glamping sites: a vintage canned ham camper, a 1968 Winnebago, a tiny house, a "cowgirl" cabin, and even a 40-foot school bus. It's located just over an hour west of Knoxville.

Forest Gully Farms, Santa Fe

Looking into the Forest Gully Farms, Santa Fe, Tennessee, United States Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Visit a real-life Hobbiton on your next trip to Tennessee with Forest Gully Farms' underground hobbit-style accommodation, complete with a bathhouse, food forest for foraging, and near-total seclusion. This getaway, which comes with two bedrooms and six beds for up to eight guests, is less than one hour from Nashville.

Luxury Tree House, Bloomington Springs

Interior of the Sulfur Ridge-Tennessee's First Luxury Treehouse , Bloomington Springs, Tennessee, United States Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Just over an hour east of Nashville, this quaint tree house guarantees one of the state's most surreal glamping experiences. You'll snag a bird's-eye view perched 15 feet above the forest floor, with vintage touches like a 100-year-old stained-glass window for some personality. The tree house can sleep up to two guests, and includes one full bathroom plus a private hot tub.

TreehouseTopia, Sevierville

Exterior of TreehouseTopia, Sevierville, Tennessee, United States Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Prepare to be dazzled at TreehouseTopia, a densely forested getaway that's just five miles from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park entrance. This retreat sits on 25 secluded acres, with beds for up to two guests, a bathroom, kitchen, fire pit, and yoga mats for enjoying the state's mountain scenery.

Stamish Castle at Treehouse Mountain, Copperhill

Exterior of Stamish Castle at Treehouse Mountain, Copperhill, Tennessee, United States Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

At Treehouse Mountain's Stamish Castle, you don't just walk to your home away fromhome, you cross a suspension bridge to reach it — and that's only the beginning of the fun in store here. Stamish Castle, located on Tennessee's Georgia border, sleeps up to four guests; dogs are also welcome. The tree house has its own private half-bath, with a full bathhouse just a few paces away.

Smoky Mountains Glamping Dome, Sevierville

Interior of the Smoky Mountains Glamping Dome Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Sleep beneath the stars — from the comfort of a covered dome — just outside Great Smoky Mountains National Park. This sleek dome retreat sits on a 140-acre farm, with an oversized bay and sky windows for enjoying the getaway's top attraction: the view. Up to two guests can sleep here; indoor showers and bathrooms are located in the property's barn. Pets are welcome.

Cove Creek Forest, Tracy City

Another laid-back escape is Tentrr's safari-style tent in Cove Creek Forest. This pet-friendly site can sleep up to eight campers, and includes a queen-size bed, wood stove, campfire grill, and fire pit — not to mention the ultimate mountain seclusion on a regenerative farm just 45 minutes north of Chattanooga.

Smoky Mountain Tree House, Pigeon Forge

Exterior of the Smoky Mountain Treehouse | Pigeon Forge, Tennessee Credit: Courtesy of VBRO

This luxury tree house in Pigeon Forge is another stellar Great Smoky Mountains National Park-adjacent getaway. Built by The Treehouse Guys of the DIY Network, the accommodation goes above and beyond with glamping splendor, from a natural oak-and-hickory aesthetic to a 20-foot suspension bridge connecting it to a crow's-nest deck. The tree house can sleep up to four guests, with one full bathroom.

On-farm Airstream, Henderson

Exterior of the On-Farm Airstream | Henderson, Tennessee Credit: Courtesy of VBRO

Enjoy vintage vibes and farmland fun with a stay at this 1982 34-inch Airstream Excella. The location: Stillwaters Farm, an agritourism getaway with adorable animals, peaceful nature, and the chance to get your hands dirty in the field — if you so choose. The three-person, one-bathroom Airstream brims with retro flair, starting with a 1939 clawfoot tub.

Eco-chic Mountain Yurt, Maryville

Interior of the Eco-Chic Mountain Zen Yurt (Balinese), Maryville, Tennessee, United States Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb