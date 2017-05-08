If jumping off a cliff into clear blue water isn’t enough of an adrenaline-pumping adventure, you can now do it in the middle of a volcano in Samoa.

To-Sua Ocean Trench — “To-Sua” translated means “giant swimming hole” —is a 98-foot deep natural pool located on the southeast coast of Upolu Island.

Surrounded by lush greenery and tropical gardens, this rare natural wonder was hidden for decades and sits directly in the middle of a volcano. It was only discovered thanks to the owners who found it while developing the land around it.

VOLCANO-POOL2.jpg Credit: Mark Kolbe

The pool sits high on the island close to its coast and is fed by water from the ocean through a cave on the islands edge. Visitors can go scuba diving in the cave as well, though it's only recommended for skilled divers.

APIA, SAMOA - SEPTEMBER 12: Vistors swim in the To Sua Ocean Trench on September 12, 2015 in Lotofaga, Samoa. The To Sua Ocean Trench with a literal translation in English of Credit: Mark Kolbe

Others can reach the pool by a ladder and relax the day away in its crystal clear waters. Or, if you're looking for a bit more of adventure, jump off the tall sides of the pool into the waters below.