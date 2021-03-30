This California Hotel’s Stargazing Package Comes With a Post-meteor Shower Sauna and the State’s Darkest Skies

The next few months are filled with spectacular celestial events, and there is perhaps no better place to look up at the stars with wonder than the Wylder Hope Valley in California.

On the evening of April 21 to 22, the night sky will light up thanks to the Lyrid Meteor Shower. According to the "Farmer's Almanac," skywatchers can expect to see an average of 10 meteors per hour in "dark, clear skies between midnight and dawn."

Star-filled night sky Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Wylder Hope Valley

But that's not all. The Almanac noted, April's full moon will also bring a special surprise. The April full moon, traditionally known as the Pink Moon, will rise on Monday, April 26. It will also appear as a supermoon, meaning it will make a close approach to Earth and look larger than normal.

To honor these events, the Wylder Hope Valley has created a new Stargazing Package for guests. The hotel is located in Hope Valley, amid California's Sierra Nevada mountains, which also happens to be the least populated county in the state — and one of the darkest, meaning there is very minimal light pollution for miles around.

Wylder Hope Valley Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Wylder Hope Valley

Starting at $75, the add-on package includes night hiking, snowshoeing, and climbing access to the Indian Head Trail for stunning views of the night sky in total darkness. The package also includes "goodies to enhance the stargazing experience" like hot chocolate and treats.

Wylder Hope Valley guest room Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Wylder Hope Valley

The package also includes the "2021 Night Sky Almanac Northern Skies," two Go for Wild Headlamps, after-hours access to the private wood-fired sauna so you can heat up after the hike, telescope access, and more.