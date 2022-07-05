15 Romantic Cabin Getaways in the U.S. for Your Next Couples Trip

Romance is rather subjective. What appeals to some pairs certainly won't entice others. But then again, there are some things that most people would agree just feel intimate and, well, couple-y. A getaway at a cozy cabin in the woods or by a sparkling lake definitely falls into that category. It's the perfect place to sneak away for some peace, quiet, and canoodling.

For couples wanting alone time, a stand-alone cabin is a pretty tempting option. You can hike, play board games, and, in some cases, order room service (many of these private accommodations sit on resorts with tons of amenities). Maybe you light a fire and snuggle up under a blanket, or perhaps the weather calls for chilled wine on the porch. Either way, these romantic cabin getaways in the U.S. are sure to stoke the flames of romance.

Blackberry Mountain, Tennessee

Ford Yates/Courtesy of Blackberry Mountain

Blackberry Mountain is an exquisite marriage of luxury, wellness, and rugged, natural beauty. Even the most persnickety of pairs will love this exclusive hideaway in the Great Smoky Mountains. It's five-star without the fuss. The secluded Watchman Cabins — located a 10-minute drive or endorphin-boosting hike from the main lodge — follow suit with comfy king-size beds, wood-burning stoves, and Adirondack chairs for taking in the views.

Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado

Courtesy of Dunton Hot Springs

A restored ghost town ringed by an alpine valley, Dunton Hot Springs casts a spell on all who visit. Of course, the bewitching setting isn't the only reason couples fall in love with this Colorado Rockies resort. Hand-hewn log cabins — many of which were built by miners back in the 1800s — are every bit the wood-paneled Western film set you're envisioning, but made for a discerning modern audience.

The Hideout, Wyoming

Courtesy of The Hideout

Horseback riding and handsome cowboys are the stuff of Western romance novels. It's also just the norm at The Hideout, a lodge and working cattle ranch 60 miles from the south entrance of Yellowstone National Park. Built for privacy and pastoral pleasures, the log cabins here showcase wood furnishings, dreamy king-sized beds, and wildlife-themed art.

Getaway Mount Adams, Washington

Courtesy of Getaway

Getaway Mount Adams rolls so much Pacific Northwest charm into a tiny, enticing package. The pint-size cabins are a splendid spot to snuggle, stargaze, and soak in the mountain views. Of course, with scenery this spectacular, an outdoor fire pit, and s'mores supplies available for purchase, you probably won't hole up inside the entire time.

Glen Oaks, California

Courtesy of Glen Oaks

Big Sur is one of the best glamping spots in California. If sleeping in a tent doesn't sound all that appealing, but you're still into the idea of being surrounded by nature, a cozy cabin under towering redwoods at Glen Oaks might be the perfect place to stay. However, chances are you won't be spending that much time inside, thanks to a pair of clawfoot soaking tubs awaiting in the private courtyard.

The 1968, New York

Courtesy of Plum Guide

Design lovers will fall hard for this cedar timber cabin. Thoughtfully restored just a decade ago, it's full of swoon-worthy details like "owl eye" windows. Set in the woods of East Hampton, The 1968 feels secluded while still offering access to shops and restaurants, should you wish to pick up a memento for your partner or do a date night.

The Ranch at Rock Creek, Montana

Courtesy of The Ranch at Rock Creek

Rough and tumble meets endlessly romantic at The Ranch at Rock Creek, a 19th-century homestead turned luxe, all-inclusive dude ranch. Couples can bond over a shared passion for horseback riding or learn a new skill like trout fishing, as well as play out their pioneer fantasies in cozy creekside cabins with in-floor hydronic heat and outdoor soaking tubs.

Eastwind, New York

Lawrence Braun

The ideal Catskills escape, Eastwind is a tranquil and endlessly romantic place to unwind and reconnect without distraction. It's made even more attractive by the ability to cuddle up in a photogenic A-frame cabin. It's almost glamping, but with four-season appeal and a real roof over your head.

Twin Farms, Vermont

Courtesy of Twin Farms

Lovers of luxury and bucolic settings adore Twin Farms. The freestanding cabins, which are utterly flawless because everything at this Relaix & Chateau property is executed to perfection, flaunt fieldstone fireplaces, wood stoves, hot tubs, and floor-to-ceiling windows for gazing out upon the woodland glory. Just outside, couples will find a picturesque estate to explore at their leisure.

Sorrel River Ranch, Utah

Courtesy of Sorrel River Ranch

A matter of minutes from Arches National Park, Moab is a playground for epic red-rock adventures. Of course, not every moment of a romantic getaway needs to be action-packed. Couples staying at Sorrel River Ranch get to relax and reconnect in custom-built cabins with fireplaces, private verandas, rocking chairs, and views of the Colorado River at every turn.

Sterling Ridge Resort, Vermont

Sterling Ridge Resort combines the best of Vermont into a romantic, relaxing stay. The one-bedroom cabins are warm, cozy, and rustic with amour-inducing amenities like wood stoves and whirlpool tubs. If you do decide to venture outside, there's a magical mix of waterfront recreation, hiking, biking, and farm tours, plus apple picking and leaf-peeping in the fall.

Hidden Pond, Maine

Courtesy of Hidden Pond

At Hidden Pond, a 60-acre retreat ensconced by leafy trees in a quiet corner of Kennebunkport, the cabins are called hideaways. That should give you a pretty good idea of what to expect: privacy, peace, and homespun comforts. Each individually decorated accommodation also has its own personality and quirks — sort of like people in a relationship.

The Resort at Paws Up, Montana

Courtesy of The Resort at Paws Up

The greatest adventure is falling in love, and a getaway to The Resort at Paws Up ranks as a close second. Hugged by 37,000 acres of majestic Montana wilderness, this luxury ranch resort woos couples with its endless string of outdoor activities and irresistible timber cabins featuring plush bedding, dual bathroom vanities (important if you've ever traveled with your S.O.), and outdoor hot tubs.

Cedar Greenhouse Cabin, Oregon

This 300-square-foot greenhouse turned glamping cabin is a tiny slice of paradise that's perfectly sized for two guests who want to spend every waking moment together. It has a cozy seating area with a cedar hot tub, a sleeping loft, and glass windows that flood in natural light. There's also a barbecue grill and open fire.

La Luna Cabin, California

Courtesy of The Hideout

It's hard not to fall head over heels for the wild scenery and spirit of Joshua Tree. Toss in a contemporary overnight setup like La Luna Cabin — sitting on five untamed acres of high desert with side-by-side outdoor soaking tubs for watching the sunset and stargazing — and we can guarantee you'll leave with that head-in-the-clouds feeling.