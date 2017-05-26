You can check them as luggage on the plane.

This Kayak Folds Into a Backpack So You Can Paddle Anywhere

Kayaking is a fantastic way to explore destinations while getting a great workout, but storing and transporting a kayak is a hassle.

A folding kayak from Oru Kayak, however, transforms into a briefcase in minutes. At about 25 pounds, the vessels are inspired by origami and can be assembled in less than five minutes, according to the company.

girl kayaking in water Credit: Courtesy of Oru Kayak

Anton Willis, Oru Kayak's founder and an architect, developed a love for kayaking while living in San Francisco, but found it tough to store and transport a boat in a crowded urban environment.

“I always had a fascination with boats as a designer, finding them to be the most compelling combination of form and fashion that humans make,” Willis said. “I also liked the concept within origami of how something big can become something small without having seams or joints.”

The kayaks are made from recycled plastic, and they're supposed to be visually appealing in addition to being functional. Their aesthetic appeal has even won them a place at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

guy carrying built kayak Credit: Courtesy of Oru Kayak

The kayaks are available in three models: the Beach LT (about $1,100), for day trips; the Bay ST ($1,350), for fishing or camping trips; and the Coast XT($2,120), for more advanced expeditions.

Besides fitting in your closet, the folding kayaks can also be checked as luggage when flying.

guy carrying folded kayak Credit: Courtesy of Oru Kayak