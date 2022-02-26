This New Glamping Resort Has Safari-style Tents, Outdoor Soaking Tubs, and Next-level Stargazing — Just Minutes From Zion National Park

If we blinked, my husband and I might have missed the turn onto Dalton Wash, a dirt and gravel road which leads to an oasis of solitude and beauty at Open Sky, a luxury glamping site offering plush king-size beds, heated bathroom tiles, and outdoor showers. Not only was this the ultimate couple's escape, but also an ideal adventure for reconnecting with nature. Only a 25-minute drive to Zion National Park, each safari-style canvas tent is built atop a solid foundation, raised from the ground. The property opened for its inaugural season in 2021 and will reopen for its second season on May 24, 2022.

Open Sky Zion, luxury tent camps at Zion National Park Credit: Courtesy of Open Sky

Open Sky offers three lodging types: Star Seeker, Desert Rose, and Cedar Springs. The Star Seeker is their deluxe option, complete with an impressive stargazing lounge for relaxing and viewing nighttime stars, an oversized copper soaking tub, a large private patio for grilling and s'mores-making sessions, and an outdoor shower. Desert Rose is slightly smaller, though no less luxurious with wood French doors that open to a patio with grilling essentials, a hammock, and comfortable outdoor seating. Cedar Springs offers an extraordinary glamping experience at a value price. The tent has a comfortable king-size bed, a small kitchenette, and a cozy fireplace. All three tents offer a full indoor bathroom along with heat and air conditioning.

Open Sky Zion, luxury tent camps at Zion National Park Credit: Courtesy of Open Sky

We decided to spend two days exploring the surrounding property, which provides ample trails for hiking, mountain biking, and trail running. A quick five-minute drive or a 20-minute uphill walk from the tent takes you to Guacamole Trail which sits atop a mesa overlooking the Virgin River. Shaped like a lollipop, with very little elevation gain after the initial hike upwards, the trail is a combination of dirt trails and open-rock wonder. My husband and I both agreed that the expansive views overlooking the valley and the exuberant, orange-colored mesas are worth the visit. With our picnic basket prepared by Open Sky, packed with provisions such as crackers, cheese, beef jerky, and some Champagne, we laid out a blanket and enjoyed a delicious lunch surrounded by rugged beauty.

Open Sky Zion, luxury tent camps at Zion National Park Credit: Courtesy of Open Sky

On our third day, we drove to Zion National Park. Fall is an ideal time to visit due to more comfortable temperatures and fewer crowds, as the summer tourists have headed home. With no shortage of spectacular hikes in Zion we wanted to experience them all, but to start we settled on the Watchman Trail, rated as moderate, which winds roughly three miles roundtrip with a steady incline and expansive views of the canyon at the top. Looking for a more relaxed hike? Head for the Riverside Walk, an easy two-mile stroll on pavement that follows the Virgin River, running down the center of the canyon. Also used as a bike path, you will want to watch for cyclists.

Day four saw us calling upon Wild Utah Tours to customize an off-the-beaten-path hiking adventure. Owned and operated by husband-and-wife team, Shanti and Mark Hodges, the couple will take your preferences, mix with their local knowledge and passion for the outdoors, and create a truly unforgettable experience. We left it completely in their hands and were not disappointed. Hopping in their all-terrain vehicle, they took us along winding mountain roads to unmarked trailheads we'd struggle to find on our own. One path led up an ancient riverbed with the added reward of dinosaur tracks immortalized in the rocks. Another saw us on a breathtaking mesa covered in petrified wood. All the while our guides offered historical, geological, and cultural insights to round out the scene.

After a day of hiking, we booked a relaxing couples massage with LMT Ashley Spendlove, who brings the massage table right to your Open Sky patio. As our muscles were revitalized, we enjoyed the most magical sunset.

Open Sky Zion, luxury tent camps at Zion National Park Credit: Courtesy of Open Sky

The staff at Open Sky stops at nothing to provide an over-the-top experience that exceeds expectations. We were able to have dinner delivered to our tent by Balcony One, an upscale restaurant in Virgin, Utah. The brick-and-mortar restaurant serves up hearty meals such as smoked beef rib with corn cakes and prime filet alongside mushroom polenta. Always one for healthier options, I chose the grilled salmon with cauliflower purée and asparagus, which was simply delicious.

Open Sky Zion, luxury tent camps at Zion National Park Credit: Courtesy of Open Sky

Open Sky is expanding for the 2022 season and reopens May 24. Owner Bygnal Dutson talks warmly about the vision of Open Sky, which opened for its inaugural season in 2021: "We wanted to create a beautiful place where folks could integrate into nature without sacrificing the luxuries we've come to enjoy and expect at home. But also, where you feel like you've been immersed in your surroundings. The idea was also to keep the places super clean and simplistic in nature with a midcentury modern twist to create a space that is warm and inviting."