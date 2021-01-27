Believe in Bigfoot? You might need to plan a trip to Oklahoma.

Oklahoma May Soon Have an Official Bigfoot Hunting Season — and a $25K Prize for Catching It

Love a good conspiracy theory? Oklahoma is looking for you.

In January, Oklahoma Rep. Justin Humphrey introduced a new bill to the state legislature in an attempt to open up licenses for Bigfoot Hunting Season. Yes. For real.

"A lot of people don't believe in Bigfoot, but a lot of people do," Humphrey said in a statement, explaining the licenses would be regulated by the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission. There would be set dates for hunting the mythical creature, just as there are for other wildlife.

"I have been in the woods all my life and I have not ever seen any sign of Bigfoot," Humphrey additionally told the Oklahoman. "I have never heard Bigfoot, but I have some people that I know that are good, solid people who I will guarantee you 100% have said they have had experience with Bigfoot. So, I know there are people out there that you will not convince that Bigfoot doesn't exist."

While Humphrey's idea may seem silly, he says, it could attract many more visitors to the state.

"Tourism is one of the biggest attractions we have in my House district," Humphrey added. "Establishing an actual hunting season and issuing licenses for people who want to hunt Bigfoot will just draw more people to our already beautiful part of the state. It will be a great way for people to enjoy our area and to have some fun."

And, according to Humphry, the plan may already be working. He shared with the Oklahoman that people have already called requesting a license so they can frame it.

"They want to buy a license because they want to frame it on the wall," he said. "Anything that could be a revenue creator is something we ought to look at and definitely entertain."

According to the Associated Press (AP), the bill would only allow trapping Bigfoot, not killing him or her. Humphry also hopes to secure a $25,000 bounty for anyone who successfully snags the creature.

The AP added, Micah Holmes, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, told the television station KOCO that the agency "doesn't recognize Bigfoot" and believes in a science-driven approach instead.

"Again, the overall goal is to get people to our area to enjoy the natural beauty and to have a great time," Humphrey added, "and if they find Bigfoot while they're at it, well hey, that's just an even bigger prize."

The only thing left now is for the bill to pass. Humphry says he thinks its chances are about 50/50, which are 100% higher than your chances of Finding Bigfoot, but I'm extremely ready for you to prove me wrong.