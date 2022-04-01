The Northern Lights Might Be Visible Across the U.S. Tonight — Here's How to Spot Them

We have some stellar news for stargazers out there. Tonight, you might have a chance to see the northern lights in the U.S.

On Wednesday, geomagnetic activity picked up over the continental United States, and the greens, pinks, and reds of the aurora borealis were seen as far south as Colorado. If you missed it, don't sweat. The good news is that the magnetic storm that causes the northern lights (which is emitted by the sun) is expected to continue through tomorrow, and perhaps even strengthen.

Wednesday's storm was rated 3 out of 9 on the Kp-index by the University of Alaska Fairbanks' Geophysical Institute, which issues aurora forecasts. The Kp-index is the scale scientists use to rate geomagnetic activity around Earth — the higher the number, the stronger the storm, and the more likely you'll be able to see a spectacular show in the night sky.

Tonight, the university predicts the Kp-index level to reach 5, which is considered high auroral activity. "Weather permitting, highly active auroral displays will be visible overhead from Inuvik, Yellowknife, Rankin and Iqaluit to Vancouver, Helena, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Bay City, Toronto, Montpelier, and Charlottetown, and visible low on the horizon from Salem, Boise, Cheyenne, Lincoln, Indianapolis and Annapolis," writes the University of Alaska Fairbanks in its forecast, which also includes a map of where the aurora should be visible.

You can also head to the Space Weather Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to see an animated version of its aurora forecast placed over a map of the Earth.