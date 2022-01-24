Iceland Is Opening a New Lagoon Next Month — With Stunning Forest Views and 2 Swim-up Bars

In 2014, as Icelandic crews were digging the 4.6-mile Vaðlaheiðargöng tunnel between Akureyri and Húsavík in northern Iceland, they hit a previously undiscovered geothermal hot water source. At the time, it was an unwelcome surprise, hindering the construction project — but innovation quickly sprung from the situation. Now, it's the lifeblood of a new luxury spa.

Exterior of Forest Lagoon Credit: Courtesy of Forest Lagoon

Set to open in late February or early March, the Forest Lagoon, also called Skógarböð Geothermal Spa, will allow visitors to soak in large leisure pools filled with the natural hot waters from the Vaðlaheiði mountain above. As they soak, guests will take in the stunning atmosphere of the Vaðlaskógur forest's birch and pine trees, along with views of the Eyja Fjord and city of Akureyri. Best of all, this area of Iceland is (remarkably) known for a fairly temperate climate.

A dining lounge area of the Forest Lagoon in Iceland Credit: Courtesy of Forest Lagoon

Interior of the Forest Lagoon in Iceland Credit: Courtesy of Forest Lagoon

The spa features one pool that's about 5,700 square feet, plus another that's 570 square feet with warmer water, as well as a cold pool, two in-water bars, a sauna, a quiet room, and locker space for 200 visitors. There will also be an accessible changing area and charging stations for electric cars and bikes, as well as an on-site restaurant — which will serve local beer and wine — with a fireside dining area that's cloaked in natural wood to channel the spirit of the surrounding forest.

Tickets are now available for the new upscale experience, with prices starting at 5,800 Icelandic króna (about $45) for one guest. A package for two guests along with two drinks is also available for 13,900 Icelandic króna (about $108), as are gift certificate packages for five visits for 25,000 Icelandic króna (about $194) or 10 visits for 45,000 Icelandic króna (about $350).