Italy's New Coast-to-coast Hiking Trail Is Filled With Mountains and Beaches to Explore

The Italian region of Calabria is bookmarked by two seas with mountains and beaches in between. And now a new trail has opened that will allow hikers to explore Calabria from coast to coast and experience the stunning nature that it’s known for.

The Kalabria Coast to Coast trail connects the town of Soverato on the Ionian Sea to the town of Pizzo on the Tyrrhenian Sea, Lonely Planet reports. The trail is about 34 miles long with a range of landscapes and difficulty levels from medium to medium-high, so people of differing abilities and athleticism can enjoy it.

According to Lonely Planet, the trail was created by the Kalabria Trekking association in an effort to create “an emotional and sensorial journey” to the heart of Calabria, where hikers could discover the region’s local traditions and more. Along the path there is a wide variety of flora and fauna for nature lovers to spot, while history buffs will appreciate Calabria’s past as part of Magna Graecia, giving the region more than a millennium of history and culture to learn about.

The Kalabria Coast to Coast trail is divided into three main stops averaging nearly 12.5 miles each. Hikers will be able to contact Kalabria Trekking volunteers by phone in case they are in need of assistance at any point throughout their trip. Tourists are also encouraged to check in and out of the trail so their trip can be supervised and they can easily be found in case of an emergency.

To add an extra element of fun to the trail, there’s also a passport that allows hikers to mark their progress with stamps from each town and village along the way. This passport dedicated to the Kalabria Coast to Coast also provides trekkers with discounts at both restaurants and hotels. The passport is free, but a voluntary contribution is appreciated.

This trail is not the only recent project launched in Italy to help outdoor enthusiasts enjoy the country a little bit more. A new 87-mile cycling path is underway to allow bike riders to explore the entire perimeter of Lake Garda. Meanwhile, a new hiking path is being built to connect all 25 of Italy’s national parks. For more information on the Kalabria Coast to Coast trail, visit Kalabria Trekking’s official website.