These Are the Most Popular Places to Camp in Florida Right Now

It's common knowledge that Florida is a popular destination for beach vacations, theme parks, and lively nightlife. What many travelers don't know, however, is that it's also the perfect place for camping, especially when colder temperatures make it uncomfortable or complicated to set up a tent around much of the U.S.

With a few weeks left in fall, Holidu, a vacation rental search engine, created a report detailing the best spots for camping around the Sunshine State during this time of year. The company evaluated more than 200 towns with a population over 20,000, using the average monthly Google searches for these towns with the terms 'camping in' and 'campgrounds.' Holidu also factored in the average amount of sunlight hours in those cities during the fall.

The final results showed that being close to the water is still a priority, with all cities in the top 10 list sitting on the coast. Florida's west coast is particularly popular among campers, as the Tampa Bay area earned the honor of best overall camping destination. Tampa Bay is home to four of the top 10 cities that made the cut: Clearwater (at two), Tampa (at five), Dunedin (at seven), and Tarpon Springs (at eight).

Meanwhile, Key West took the number one spot for best place to camp in Florida, thanks to the many ways visitors can immerse themselves in nature there. For example, opportunities for snorkeling and scuba diving are plentiful and can be enjoyed year-round. Campers can also go kayaking to explore a mangrove forest or visit the Butterfly and Nature Conservatory.

It may come as a surprise, but Miami also landed on the top 10 list, coming in at number four. Though Magic City is more popular for its beaches, shopping, fine-dining restaurants, and nightlife, it also has a wild side. Travelers here have access to Biscayne National Park and Everglades National Park for exploring or setting up camp, while other lesser-known parks and preserves are also good options. Whether you want to hike, bike, kayak, or go horseback riding, you'll find a place to do it in Miami.

For the full list of most popular places to go camping in Florida right now, visit Holidu.com.