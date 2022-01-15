Take a Private Jet to See Millions of Butterflies in the Mexican Wilderness This Winter

Montage Los Cabos is already a resort dedicated to helping its guests discover the best experiences, including can't-miss dining and attractions in Los Cabos. And this winter, the hotel will expose guests to one of the most impressive natural wonders in Mexico, too.

Each November, monarch butterflies flap their glorious orange, black, and white wings to fly south from Canada and the U.S. to Mexico for winter. The swarm, made up of millions of these graceful creatures, typically descend on the forest between the Mexican states of Michoacán and Estado de Mexico. The butterflies tend to stay put for a few months, turning the treetops of Michoacán's Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve into a blaze of orange color, until they take off again in the early spring. It's a truly divine sight and one that Montage will help guests see this winter.

In January, the hotel announced it's adding a suite of new experiences to its already stellar roster, including the Monarch Butterfly experience.

In partnership with Compass Sports, the hotel will bring interested guests from Cabo to the forested mountains west of Mexico City via private jet to see the unmatched natural spectacle at Piedra Herrada Park. As part of the experience, a dedicated guide will join guests at the park to help explain everything they'd ever want to know about the migration. After soaking in the scene, guests will head out for a delightful lunch in Valle de Bravo and walk through the town's beautiful, colonial streets.

The experience will be available until Mar. 2022 (reach out to the hotel directly to lock in dates). It includes the private flight, luxe ground transportation, the dedicated guide, park entrance fees, beverages, light refreshments, and lunch for up to seven guests. The best part? Once you're done, you get to return to Montage Los Cabos to enjoy the sun, sand, and surf.