This Glamorous Mexican Hotel Has a Campsite That's Basically a Five-star Adult Summer Camp

When you’re luxuriating among the elegant appointments, fine linens, and views of the sea from your guest room at the Montage Los Cabos, but you’re still longing for the great outdoors, you don’t need to go far to have it all. You can spend a night at the resort’s Dos Arroyos Campsite — and continue getting pampered under the stars.

Your concierge can arrange the Dos Arroyos Glamping experience, with transportation, camping attendant, amenities, and campsite activities included. Choose from hiking, biking, archery, paintball, axe throwing, and more in a stunning desert landscape — or just relax and enjoy nature’s setting and Cabo’s perfect weather.

Glamping is one of the many new experiences available with Montage Expeditions that blend culture, tradition, and unique excursions. Surfing in secluded surf breaks with a professional surfer, diving and snorkeling among coral reefs, mountain biking, exploring secluded canyons, or visiting Todos Santos for a day of strolling among art galleries and colonial buildings are among exclusive itineraries that immerse guests of the Montage in all the destination has to offer.

Play golf at Twin Dolphin Club, the first Fred Couples signature golf course in Mexico, 19 holes built into the desert landscape with views of the Sea of Cortez from every hole. Improve your tennis game with a group or private lesson, or charter a skippered vessel for a sailing adventure or sunset cruise.

