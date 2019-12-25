Minnehaha Falls in Minnesota Looks Like a Frozen Winter Wonderland Right Now

Image zoom Education Images/Getty Images

Not everyone loves winter, but there's no denying that all that freezing cold and ice can make for some magical natural phenomena.

According to the Tennessean, Minnehaha Falls in Minneapolis, Minnesota, has nearly frozen into an idyllic scene of snow and icicles. And much like Niagara Falls back in January 2019, this smaller waterfall is arguably even more breathtaking when it’s cold.

Temperatures in the area reached a frigid 34 degrees Fahrenheit as of December 17, when a video of the frozen waterfall was taken, WTOL reported. According to the local news outlet, it has been over a week since the Minneapolis area has seen temperatures above 34 degrees.

In fact, ice storms have been pummeling many parts of the world this winter. In Finland, the practically glacial temperatures formed ice balls on the island of Hailuoto, located in the Gulf of Bothnia between Finland and Sweden, back in November. These natural, egg-like figures are created when rough waters break up slushy ice, according to CNN.

For the last few years, the famous lighthouse in St. Joseph, Michigan, has become a popular place to find massive icicles, which often overtake the structure, making it look like a frozen castle fit for Queen Elsa.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the U.S. may see even more frozen phenomena through the winter in 2020. The periodical predicted that we may experience a “Polar Coaster” — a term for extreme highs and lows — at the beginning of next year. In other words, make sure to dress in lots of layers.

Considering the cold, people may not be spending a lot of time at Minnehaha Falls right now, but if you decide to go, bundle up and don't forget to bring a camera.