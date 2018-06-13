Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Our new series, Reasons to Travel Now, highlights the news, events, and openings that have us scoping out plane tickets each day.

If you’ve ever wanted to test-run a tiny house, Maine's trendy new Sandy Pines Campground may be able to help. The Kennebunkport vacation spot recently debuted extensive new additions to their “glamping” portfolio, unveiling 12 “Camp Carriages” and an additional 12 “Hideaway Huts,” fit for a mystical family of elves — or just a group of people in need of a break from the city.

interior of a Camp Carriage and Sandy Pines in Kennebunkport, Maine Credit: Douglas Merriam

Blending luxury and classic campground style, the inspiration for the two new designs came from co-founder Tim Harrington’s research of small homes and camping sites across the world. “There’s a lot of interesting stuff coming out of the Netherlands and around Europe. These are our versions,” he told Travel + Leisure.

The Camp Carriages, single-room cottages on wheels, are equipped with king beds, minifridges, and air conditioning, bringing to mind old-school trailer-friendly camp style. In the Hideaway Huts, vacationers will stay in a tent-inspired A-frame build with a queen bed.

Both options include a fire pit and outdoor seating, plus access to the property's forthcoming saltwater pool, perfect for those who want to make their glamping experience group-friendly.

In addition to the new designs, Sandy Pines has expanded their Glamp Tents, the ground’s swankiest option and one of their most popular attractions.

Harrington’s goal at Sandy Pines is simple: to create a sense of community, even just for the weekend. “My backyard on any given Saturday, the age group is two to 92. That’s our preferred party method, and the campground is like that too,” said Harrington. “People walking their dogs, kids playing…There’s always something going on.”

hideaway hut at Sandy Pines campground in Kennebunkport Maine Credit: Douglas Merriam

Having spent his summers in Maine, Harrington’s childhood influence is ever-present. Sandy Pines offers movie nights, live music, lawn games, and even child-specific arts and crafts opportunities for family stays. It's still an elevated camping experience, though — guests can indulge in a nightly group dinner of steamed local lobster before retiring to their chic abode.

If the huts and carriages pique your interest in roughing it for real, Sandy Pines offers traditional camping as well. “Different neighborhoods within the campsite have different vibes. You can go there with your own tent, or you can arrive with your camper; it’s not just glamping."