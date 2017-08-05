This Saltwater Lake in the South Pacific Is Filled With Gorgeous Jellyfish

Remember the jellyfish scene in Finding Nemo?

Turns out there’s an actual place teeming with jellyfish that looks like looking into a shot of a Disney movie.

On the tiny, desolate rock island of Koror, in Palau, somewhat close to the Philippines, there is a saltwater lake that serves as a home to thousands of jellyfish.

Jellyfish Live in this Lake in Palau Credit: Benjamin Lowy/Getty Images

According to Atlas Obscura, some speculate that the lake was created after a rise in sea levels, post-Ice Age, and the jellyfish were trapped in the pool of water. With no natural predators and plenty of algae to eat, the jellyfish flourished.

While jellyfish do have stingers, humans cannot be harmed by them. Swimming is permitted in the lake, however, scuba diving is not in order to protect the lake’s fragile ecosystem.

Swim With Jellyfish in Palau Credit: Benjamin Lowy/Getty Images

According to National Geographic, the jellyfish population has started to dwindle due to climate change. “Scientists aren't sure exactly why the jellies have disappeared, but Koror State Governor Yositaka Adachi has blamed drought spurred by the ocean-warming effects of El Niño,” it says in the article.

However, the jellyfish population has waxed and waned before, so scientists are calling for long-term monitoring of the situation. It’s possible that the jellyfish are due for a comeback.