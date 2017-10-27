This Hidden Swimming Hole Can Only Be Reached by Jumping Through a Waterfall (Video)

You can find dozens of majestic waterfalls in Jamaica, but there’s only one that will make you feel like you’re jumping through a portal to another world.

Brave divers who dare to jump into a hidden waterfall “rabbit hole” called Reach Falls in Portland Parish, Jamaica, are causing a stir online.

Fair warning: It’s a little unnerving to watch a diver jump into a hole and never emerge again.

After you jump, you enter a hidden cave that has a small hidden waterfall inside it, a traveler noted on Imgur. The back of the cave opens up into the main Reach Falls waterfall, and you have to duck underwater briefly to re-emerge into an “open-air mini-gorge.” They described it as a “leap of faith.”

According to Pop Sugar, you can climb out just above the cascade. When you're facing the falls head on, the secret cave is on the right.