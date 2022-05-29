This Italian Island Has a 'Wild Blue' Hiking Trail — With Turquoise Fjords, Homemade Wines, and Mediterranean Vistas

While we chatted, Vicenza returned with more olives, small glasses filled with homemade Cannonau wine, and a basket of pane carasau, thin sheets of crispy bread that are a Sardinian staple. Inside the main house, a suckling pig — the island's legendary maialetto sardo — roasted over the fire, soon to be enjoyed as the main event of a feast that featured bowls of tangy ricotta, platters of house-cured prosciutto, and Vicenza's exquisite culurgiones — tiny parcels of fresh pasta filled with potatoes, pecorino, and mint. Each time Romolo brought something to the table, his father gestured to the terra-cotta wine jug with a grin, announcing "c'è un buco nella caraffa!"(there's a hole in the pitcher!), and Romolo would fill it again and again with the luscious Cannonau, which local lore credits for the longevity of the Sardinian people.