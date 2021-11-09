This Hidden Gem in Mexico Has Blue Water, Waterfalls, and Wildlife You Won't Want to Miss

Love exploring all of Mexico's most Instagram-worthy destinations? It's time to add one more to the list: La Huasteca.

In the state of San Luis Potosi lies a hidden oasis that will surely delight everyone who's willing to make the trek to get there. And we mean trek. To get to what could arguably be one of the most beautiful places on earth, you must be willing to take an eight-hour car ride from Mexico City to Ciudad Valles, a spot that acts as a gateway to the spectacular outdoor spaces you're about to roam. But, all this travel will be handsomely rewarded with spectacularly lush mountainous terrain that also comes filled with vibrant, electric blue rivers and waterfalls that gush down to calm lagoons below. This includes Tamul Waterfall, a 345-foot waterfall that is surrounded by lush vegetation.

Tamul Waterfall on Tampaon River, Huasteca Potosina, Mexico Credit: Mike Laptev/Getty Images

Getting to the falls also means having to canoe with a local tour operator. In total, it takes about 45 minutes to an hour to reach the falls (depending on how hard you want to paddle). Once there, guests are invited to gaze upon the falls for as long as they wish, before being taken to a safer area to take a dip

And really, the falls and the blue water are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the area's natural bounty. The region is also one of the most bio-diverse in Mexico and is home to more than 2,000 species of plants, which house parrots, macaws, spider monkeys, owls, toucans, and even larger animals like jaguars and wild boar, making it the ideal spot for a guided hiking tour to see how many you can spot.

Minas Viejas waterfalls, Huasteca Potosi, San Luis Potosi, Mexico, North America Credit: Michael Runkel/robertharding/Getty Images

While in the area, travelers can also explore its multitude of caves, including the cave of swallows, a 1,680-foot deep abyss that is home to thousands of vibrant green parrots. In the morning, the parrots exit the cave to start their day, and as the sun goes down you can catch them flying back by the hundreds. (Again, if you go, it's best to go with a guide.)