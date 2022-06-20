Germany Has Some of the Most Beautiful Forests in the World — How to Plan a Road Trip to Visit Them All

I had thought that forests of pine trees had been part of the country's landscape for millennia. Reading Wohlleben's book, I learned that many of these forests were, in fact, artificial plantations. The pines had replaced trees, primarily beech and oak, that had covered the hills since ancient times. In an engraving of the Brocken made at the time of Goethe's visit, the land is ravaged: massive swaths have been deforested, with large wounds dug into the mountain for mining. And that was a few decades after the mining official Hans Carl von Carlowitz proposed that wood harvests should be limited to what the land could produce and that trees should be replanted, after which Germany began to manage its forests.