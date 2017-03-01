Get a Free Weekend in a Cabin in Exchange for Trail Maintenance

A wilderness resort in West Virginia is offering a two-night stay in exchange for maintenance work on their trails.

The “sweat equity” exchange will take place at ACE Adventure Resort from April 21 to 23. Travelers who volunteer to get the resort’s trail system ready for the upcoming season will be rewarded with a free two-night stay in a mountain cabin.

But in order to earn the stay, it’s necessary to put in a bit of elbow grease. After checking in Friday evening, guests at the resort will be expected to work on maintenance for eight hours on Saturday (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and five hours on Sunday (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.).

A deli lunch is provided halfway through the day on Saturday, but guests will have to provide the rest of their meals. And after working hours are over, guests can take advantage of a free bike rental to see the entire wilderness resort.

Cabins come with satellite TV, kitchenette and private hot tub—perfect for a soak after a long day of clearing trails.